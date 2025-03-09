Aaron Rodgers, Travis Hunter To 'Urgent' New York Giants? NFL Draft, Free Agency Rumors
Which NFL team will draft generational talent, former Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter? The expectation is the wide receiver/defensive back Hunter will be one drafted in the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The New York Giants have the No. 3 overall selection in the draft and have a roster full of needs, including glaring holes at quarterback, receiver and defensive back. What if there is a way the Giants address all three via the draft and free agency?
The Pat McAfee show addressed an intriguing possibility where legendary NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes to one of the most highly-anticipated NFL rookies in Hunter in one of the biggest markets in the world... Talk about must-see TV.
"The interesting thing would be if (Aaron) Rodgers (deal) gets done with the Giants," said Daniel Jeremiah on the Pat McAfee Show. "If Rodgers gets done with the Giants and you're in kind of a 'all-in right now we need to win to survive' so to speak - To me, if you're sitting there and Travis Hunter's there and you're the Giants - I've got a chance to have Aaron Rodgers and I can go out on one side with Malik Nabers and maybe the first year, maybe we want Travis Hunter to just kind of focus more on offense..."
"Man, that changes that offense real quick. And they become very interesting and very exciting. So that might pull the Giants out of the quarterback market, even at Aaron's age. I just think there's an urgency there. So that one is TBD," Jeremiah continued.
The New York Jets decided to "move on" from Rodgers after he played for the Jets for two seasons, traded to New York in 2023 after a long and successful career with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers finished his Jets career with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 6-12 record in 18 starts. He rehabbed a torn Achilles, which he suffered four plays into the 2023 NFL season.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Trending To Land 5-Star Quarterback Recruit?
MORE: Big 12 Basketball Tournament Preview: Seeding, Schedule, TV Channel
MORE: Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine
MORE: Stephen A. Smith Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Combine
The four-time NFL MVP is 41 years old and potentially a great option for the Giants... and for Hunter.
The Heisman Trophy winner can become the Buffaloes' first top-five draft pick since Michael Westbrook was selected No. 4 back in the 1995 NFL Draft. All five teams inside the top five have a need for Hunters' position, at receiver or cornerback. Hunter would like to play both positions in the NFL.
“I can do everything for real. I can do anything in a football field,” Hunter said at the 2025 NFL Combine. “If they say I’m coming in as a corner, I’m gonna say I can work for receiver.”
Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. As a defender, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
He chose not to work out at the 2025 NFL combine but is expected to participate in Colorado's Pro Day in Boulder.
Hunter and Nabers would instantly become one of the best young pass-catching duos in the NFL. However, who would be throwing them the ball?
Of course, the Giants could address its need at quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, or maybe they would prefer a veteran.
NFL teams are now allowed to speak with Rodgers but a tryout or signing is permitted until his release (likely in June) per NFL rules. Adams' preferred NFL teams are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Adams, a native of East Palo Alto, California, looks to move closer to home.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.