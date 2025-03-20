Buffs Beat

LeSean McCoy Praises Colorado's Warren Sapp, Calls For More NFL Players To Coach

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy shared his love for Colorado Buffaloes assistant Warren Sapp's approach to coaching Tawfiq Thomas. The former Philadelphia Eagles star also said he'd like to see more former players get into coaching and front offices.

Jack Carlough

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Warren Sapp reacts on the sideline during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Warren Sapp reacts on the sideline during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp never planned to enter the coaching realm once his storied playing career came to a close in 2007. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers great has become one of coach Deion Sanders' most valuable assistants on his Colorado Buffaloes staff.

Sapp's quick growth in his latest endeavor became clear on Tuesday during a spring football press conference. The senior quality control analyst/pass rush coordinator said he was having trouble getting through to Colorado defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas and made the decision to adapt. Instead of pushing what wasn't leading to results, Sapp said he allowed Thomas to play his own way, with a few exceptions.

"Oh my God, he drove me crazy," Sapp said of Thomas. "He just lit me up every day. Every day, he's doing this, he's doing that. I said, 'Alright, son. I'm gonna stop trying to teach you what I know, and I'm gonna go with what you know because that seems to work for you. What I need from you is to be disciplined, not offsides, getting off that ball in the backfield, penetrating. If you can do that, then you can do all that stuff you like. We took off from that point on."

Tawfiq Thomas
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

A video of Sapp explaining his approach to Thomas caught the attention of former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who quote-tweeted, "Example of why we need more ex players coaching and in the front office because we understand and get it."

McCoy's opinion carries some weight. In 12 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Buccaneers, McCoy was a six-time Pro Bowler who rushed for 2,457 yards and 73 touchdowns. While he hasn't gotten into coaching post-retirement, his comment on Sapp suggests he might be considering a return to football.

With Sapp being a prime example, Sanders' coaching staff doesn't lack former NFL players — or gold jackets. Fellow Hall of Famer and new Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk, defensive line coach Domata Peko, cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and assistant offensive line coach Andre Gurode, for example, all enjoyed strong NFL careers before coming to Boulder.

Thomas, a former Louisville transfer, showed great improvement throughout his first season with the Buffs last fall. After recording only six tackles through Oct. 19, the junior had nine tackles and one sack in November. He closed the year with a three-tackle game against BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

"He (Thomas) was not coming over to my side, so I had to come over to his side," Sapp said. "Like I said, they're not all the same. I can't cookie cut them. He's the one that I let go crazy. The rest of them will conform."

Perhaps Sapp's recent success at Colorado will encourage other former NFL players to enter the coaching realm.

“I never thought I wanted this job,” Sapp said. “I never thought I’d want to be here and the amount of hours I’m here. But oh my God, do I love it, and the babies react to it. We’re having fun."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

