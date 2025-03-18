Warren Sapp Pitches Colorado Buffaloes' BJ Green II, Chidozie Nwankwo To NFL Teams
Defensive linemen BJ Green II and Chidozie Nwankwo played key roles for the Colorado Buffaloes last season and are now looking for an NFL landing spot. While neither has received enough attention ahead of April's draft, Colorado quality control analyst Warren Sapp believes both have the attributes to play at the next level.
Sapp, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who joined coach Deion Sanders' staff last year, gave his thoughts on Green and Nwankwo's NFL prospects on Tuesday during a spring press conference.
"They're solid, they understand the game, they play the game the way it's supposed to be played and they'll work their (expletive) off with it," Sapp said. "That's all you can ask from a player. Come give me everything you got."
After transferring from Houston to Colorado, Nwankwo played in 11 games and started 10 during his lone season with the Buffs. The 5-foot-11, 290-pound senior missed two games due to injury but still finished with 31 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. In Colorado's loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, Nwankwo had seven tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in
While at Houston, Nwankwo emerged as one of the Big 12 Conference's best defensive tackles, recording five TFLs and one sack in 2023.
"Chidozie in the middle? If you find a better nose tackle in America, let me see him," Sapp said.
Nwankwo didn't receive an invite to last month's NFL scouting combine but is slated to participate in this week's Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas. He'll also have an opportunity to showcase his talents at CU's in-house pro showcase on April 4.
Green, a former walk-on at Arizona State, led the Buffs in sacks (7.5) and TFLs (12) during his one season in Boulder. After a low start to the year, Green had multi-sack games against Kansas State and Texas Tech. He was also credited with a forced fumble in wins over Texas Tech and Arizona.
Sapp said he tried to get Green a spot in the NFL Combine, but the Buffs' leading sack-getter will get an opportunity at the Big 12 Pro Day.
"BJ can rush the three, the five, the nine, any of it, both sides," Sapp said. "They wouldn't put him in the combine. I worked my butt off trying to get him in the combine."
Defensive linemen, linebackers and offensive linemen are scheduled to work out at the Big 12 Pro Day on Wednesday. Running backs, quarterbacks, tight ends and defensive backs will go Thursday.
A complete list of players participating in Colorado's own pro day has yet to be announced, but coach Deion Sanders said he expects all 32 NFL teams to attend. Nwankwo, Green and other Buffs looking to get drafted should benefit from the platform.
The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are both projected to hear their name called early in the first round.