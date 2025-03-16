Colorado Buffaloes' Domata Peko Reveals X Factor For Defensive Line Group
Following a lengthy NFL career and a brief stint as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys, Domata Peko is currently navigating his first year of spring practices as the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive line coach.
Peko has big shoes to fill after the departure of Colorado's previous defensive line coach Damione Lewis, who left Boulder for the Miami Hurricanes in February. Under Lewis, Colorado's defensive front improved drastically in stopping the run and getting after the quarterback last season, leading the Big 12 Conference in sacks with 39.
Fortunately for Peko, many of Colorado's standout defensive linemen are back this spring, along with a few notable transfer portal additions. The 2025 season is still several months away, but Peko believes Colorado's defensive line has the pieces to remain strong.
"It's a really good group," Peko said following Colorado's second spring practice. "We got a lot of seniors in our group. I think we got five to six seniors in our D-line group, and we got some young guys as well, so it's a good mix. When you have a lot of seniors and have a lot of guys that this is their last year, their last chance to make it, it brings out the best in everybody."
Those returning on the Buffs' interior defensive line include Amari McNeill, Anquin Barnes and Tawfiq Thomas, who combined for 57 total tackles last season. Taurean Carter II is also expected back after his 2024 was cut short due to injury.
Equally as important, Colorado coach Deion Sanders helped land a trio of intriguing defensive line transfers in Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), Tavian Coleman (Texas State) and Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State). Oatis, a former four-star recruit, could be the most impressive newcomer of the bunch, as he recorded 52 total tackles and three TFLs in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Peko, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals throughout his 15 NFL seasons, added that Colorado's defensive line should be a leading force in 2025.
"I'm excited for our group," Peko said. "I think it's going to be a group that leads us. I feel like the best teams are led from the front. We're gonna definitely take the lead and try to lead from the front here."
Peko's optimism is also fueled by incoming freshmen on the defensive line, Christian Hudson, Alexander McPherson and London Merritt. Both McPherson and Merritt played their high school football at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, and all three are candidates to see playing time next season.
"What I love about our room is the competition that we have right now," Peko said. "It's our second day of spring ball, and you can see that the juices were flowing today. Guys are playing a little bit faster."
Colorado's defensive line will look to continue meshing as spring ball rolls on.
"Let's keep stacking great days and keep getting better and sharpening each other up," Peko said. "I definitely love being here and happy I got that call and happy to be the D-line coach here."
Colorado's Black and Gold Day spring football game is set for April 19.