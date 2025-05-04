Lil Wayne Invites Former Colorado Buffaloes Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig On Stage During Concert
Rapper Lil Wayne has become a welcomed friend of the Colorado Buffaloes football program over the past few years.
A longtime confidant of coach Deion Sanders, Lil Wayne led the Buffs onto Folsom Field before facing Colorado State in 2023 and held a post-spring game concert at the CU Events Center the following April. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist has also become close with players, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.
During a recent concert, Lil Wayne invited Silmon-Craig onto the stage, marking a special moment for the often overlooked defensive back from Alabama.
Silmon-Craig signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports agency in January after declaring for the NFL Draft. While the former Jackson State safety didn't hear his name called last weekend, Silmon-Craig landed an undrafted free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, joining Hunter and former Colorado defensive end BJ Green II.
In his final season with the Buffs last fall, Silmon-Craig tallied 94 total tackles, 10 TFLs, three pass breakups, two sacks and one interception. He also recorded a 95-yard fumble return touchdown against UCF and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention safety.
Although Silmon-Craig's athletic abilities may not jump off the tape, Jacksonville coach Liam Coen is getting a reliable safety with a knack for coming up big on game day.
“There’s people that watch the film,” Silmon-Craig said following CU's pro day in April. “They got film at the facility, so they understand what I bring to the table on Saturday nights, coming on Sundays. They understand when the lights come on, they know who they can count on, just like these coaches can tell them, just like any player will tell you.”
As an undrafted free agent signee, Silmon-Craig will soon participate in the Jaguars' rookie mini-camp, which begins Friday. His path to earning a roster spot won't come easily, but Silmon-Craig hopes to make a strong first impression with his new team.
“The offseason has just been working, just work and get better at football,” Silmon-Craig said. “For the most part, I’ve been keeping my mind on making sure I’m ready to play football. When I go into a camp or anything, I know I’m gonna be ready to play football."
Dating back to their time together at Trinity Christian High School and Jackson State, Sanders has long been a supporter of Silmon-Craig.
"You put the tape on, you’re gonna see him. He’s gonna not only show up, he gonna show out," Sanders said late last season. "He’s the leader of our defense. He is the backbone of that defense. When he’s off the field, we hurt. I love everything that he brings to the table, and he’s been that way since I met him as a junior from Alabama.”