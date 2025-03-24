What New Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Nate Landman Said About Sean McVay
Former Colorado Buffaloes star linebacker Nate Landman is opening a new chapter in his young NFL career.
After three years with the Atlanta Falcons, Landman signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams this past week. The exact terms of Landman's new contract have yet to be released, but the former Buff made just under $1 million with the Falcons this past season, according to Sportrac.com.
Los Angeles represents a homecoming of sorts for Landman. Although he was born in Zimbabwe, Africa, Landman moved to California at a young age and attended Monte Vista High School in Danville, California.
"A lot of my friends from high school moved down here and took jobs down here," Landman said, per Atlanta Falcons on Si. "I'm excited to be back on the West Coast and see those guys. My parents are a short flight away and all my siblings live either in California or Nevada... It's just a cool opportunity for me and my family to spend more time together and kind of enjoy this new chapter."
Landman also said reuniting with former Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake played a role in his decision to join the Rams. Lake was fired as Atlanta's defensive coordinator in January but recently returned to Los Angeles as a senior defensive assistant on coach Sean McVay's staff.
"For me, a lot of things went into it," Landman continued. "One is the success of this program. Two, I'm a West Coast kid. Growing up in California and coming back home was a clear choice. Then, I built a pretty strong relationship last year with Jimmy Lake."
During his five seasons in Boulder from 2017-21, Landman became only the sixth player in program history to record 400 total tackles (409) and left as the Buffs' all-time leader in third-down stops with 53. Despite his success at Colorado, Landman went undrafted in 2022 before signing a free-agent deal with the Falcons.
Landman closed his three seasons in Atlanta with 192 total tackles, seven TFLs, two sacks, six forced fumbles and one interception.
The Rams have been one of the NFL's winningest teams in recent years under the leadership of McVay and quarterback Matt Stafford. This past season, they surprised many when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round.
"You can tell he (McVay) really relates to his guys, and he gets the best out of his guys," Landman said, per Atlanta Falcons on SI. "I'm super excited for him to give me this opportunity and I could tell they're excited too. It's going to be a special year with the pieces they're adding.
"With a winning coach like that and the success that he has had, it's exciting for a free-agent player to come in under that sort of leadership."