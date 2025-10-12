Michael Irvin Gives Passionate Locker Room Speech After Colorado Buffaloes Win
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-4 after pulling off a massive upset win against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. It is Colorado’s first win against a team in the AP Top 25 Poll since the 2023 college football season.
After the game, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin joined the team in the locker room alongside Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Irvin gave the team a speech, highlighting how special the win is for the program.
“Let me just tell you. It’s such a pleasure to be out there to watch that. I want you to understand what that is. I watched young men turn into real grown men in that cocoon right there. Cocoon, pressure, tough situations,” Irvin said. “That receiving core came up to me and said, ‘We’re going to make the play.’ I said, ‘That’s your job. I don’t care about what’s ever happening in this game. You do your job. And in the end, you will win’.”
“And y’all did that today. You believed you stayed together and you made the plays,” Irvin continued. “When you win games like this, it determines how you win in life. This is not just a game; it’s more than a game. Because this determines the kind of man that you will be as you move through life. When you winning it like this, you win at life. And that means we are all winners.”
Colorado Plays All Four Quarters
The Colorado Buffaloes may have four losses this season, but the team has been in almost every game until the end. The biggest thing that the team had to do was finish the game in the fourth quarter, and the Buffaloes did that.
Colorado’s defense did not allow Iowa State to score in the fourth quarter, even having an interception. The defense making the stops, and the offense kicking a field goal in the fourth to extend the lead, helped lead the Buffaloes to a big win.
It was a big game for Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter. After suffering the fourth loss of the season, questions were raised about whether it was time to pull Salter, but the quarterback stepped up and showed he could help lead the team to a win in big games. Salter finished the game going 16-of-25 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Importantly, he threw no interceptions.
Wide receiver Joseph Williams is stepping up each week. He finished the game with eight receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Omarion Miller had just three receptions, but for 82 yards and one touchdown.
Running back Dallan Hayden stepped up with his biggest game of the season. Hayden had 12 carries for 58 yards.
Next Up For Colorado
After a massive win, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a bye week with a 3-4 record. The Buffaloes took down a ranked opponent, and with the win, there is added confidence that the team knows they can beat big-time opponents.
Looking ahead, the Colorado Buffaloes have a tough couple of games ahead. The only ranked opponent on the schedule is on Nov. 22 against the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils. There are still other tough opponents on the schedule that could be ranked by the time the two play, such as the Utah Utes, who defeated Arizona State in week 7.
While speaking to the team after the game, Irving finished his speech by wanting to see the team keep up the effort they did against Iowa State.
“We gotta keep winning like this. And keep winning. Every time you step on that field, a promise made one man to the other, ‘I will get my ob done today,’ and then get the job done that day. And you will be a champion, I guarantee you. Just keep working hard, guys,” Irvin said.