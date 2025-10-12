Why Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Were College Football's Biggest Week 7 Winner
BOULDER — Week 7 of the college football season may have featured a few more significant upsets, but coach Deion Sanders overcame a greater adversity in the Colorado Buffaloes' Saturday afternoon win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones.
Only four days after undergoing a four-hour surgery to remove blood clots in his legs, "Coach Prime" led the Buffs to their first ranked win at Folsom Field since 2019. Colorado players rallied around Sanders' resilience and were rewarded with a 24-17 victory and a field storming.
"Phenomenal, phenomenal day," Sanders said. "It doesn't seem like it, but I'm so darn happy for these young men and the staff and everybody involved in our program. We fought for this one throughout the week, staying on their butts, making sure we're not accepting mediocrity, because that can happen when you lose a couple of games straight."
Colorado Motivated By Coach Prime
Linebacker Jeremiah Brown and offensive lineman Zy Crisler both spoke on how Colorado gained inspiration from Sanders' quick return from a mid-week surgery.
"Leading up to this game this week gave us a reason to fight, a great reason to fight," said Brown, who totaled a team-high 10 tackles. "Coach Prime had the surgery Tuesday. He came back that Wednesday morning after four four-hour surgery. He hurt. He limping on the field, hurting, still running around and giving us all the energy we need. So I think that's all we needed to fight. And to show that our head coach still believing in us goes a long way."
Crisler shared a similar sentiment following Colorado's first Big 12 Conference win.
“It motivated the team tremendously. I mean, going into surgery and the next morning you at practice is crazy, but man, Coach Prime is a warrior. He gonna do what he got to do. And I salute coach. I'm glad I came.”
Potentially Season-Altering Win
The Buffs still must build upon it after the upcoming bye week, but Saturday's win over Iowa State keeps Colorado's bowl game hopes alive. A manageable three wins in the next five games is now all that's needed to secure a bowl for the second straight season.
While Sanders called the win "vital," he maintains confidence that the Buffs are better than their 3-4 record indicates.
“I hate to say it's one win that could turn it around," Sanders said. "We should have been winning, man, and we're still upset with that. The locker room has a different vibe today, and it's a different challenge given at the conclusion of the matter, but we're better than what our record says."
With some newfound momentum, Colorado will enjoy a Week 8 bye before visiting the Utah Utes on Oct. 25. Utah is 5-1 overall (2-1 Big 12) after beating No. 21 Arizona State on Saturday.