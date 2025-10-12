Buffs Beat

Why Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Were College Football's Biggest Week 7 Winner

Only days after undergoing surgery to remove blood clots in his leg, coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a ranked win over the Iowa State Cyclones. The Buffs are no longer winless in Big 12 Conference play and have some mid-season momentum.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Week 7 of the college football season may have featured a few more significant upsets, but coach Deion Sanders overcame a greater adversity in the Colorado Buffaloes' Saturday afternoon win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones.

Only four days after undergoing a four-hour surgery to remove blood clots in his legs, "Coach Prime" led the Buffs to their first ranked win at Folsom Field since 2019. Colorado players rallied around Sanders' resilience and were rewarded with a 24-17 victory and a field storming.

"Phenomenal, phenomenal day," Sanders said. "It doesn't seem like it, but I'm so darn happy for these young men and the staff and everybody involved in our program. We fought for this one throughout the week, staying on their butts, making sure we're not accepting mediocrity, because that can happen when you lose a couple of games straight."

Colorado Motivated By Coach Prime

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Linebacker Jeremiah Brown and offensive lineman Zy Crisler both spoke on how Colorado gained inspiration from Sanders' quick return from a mid-week surgery.

"Leading up to this game this week gave us a reason to fight, a great reason to fight," said Brown, who totaled a team-high 10 tackles. "Coach Prime had the surgery Tuesday. He came back that Wednesday morning after four four-hour surgery. He hurt. He limping on the field, hurting, still running around and giving us all the energy we need. So I think that's all we needed to fight. And to show that our head coach still believing in us goes a long way."

Crisler shared a similar sentiment following Colorado's first Big 12 Conference win.

“It motivated the team tremendously. I mean, going into surgery and the next morning you at practice is crazy, but man, Coach Prime is a warrior. He gonna do what he got to do. And I salute coach. I'm glad I came.”

Potentially Season-Altering Win

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) celebrate a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs still must build upon it after the upcoming bye week, but Saturday's win over Iowa State keeps Colorado's bowl game hopes alive. A manageable three wins in the next five games is now all that's needed to secure a bowl for the second straight season.

While Sanders called the win "vital," he maintains confidence that the Buffs are better than their 3-4 record indicates.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in an interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I hate to say it's one win that could turn it around," Sanders said. "We should have been winning, man, and we're still upset with that. The locker room has a different vibe today, and it's a different challenge given at the conclusion of the matter, but we're better than what our record says."

With some newfound momentum, Colorado will enjoy a Week 8 bye before visiting the Utah Utes on Oct. 25. Utah is 5-1 overall (2-1 Big 12) after beating No. 21 Arizona State on Saturday.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

