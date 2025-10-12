Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell Addresses Offensive Struggles In Loss to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes earned their first Big 12 conference win of the season, pulling off the upset against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, 24-17. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are now 3-4, while the Cyclones fall to a 5-2 record.
One of Colorado’s biggest issues the past couple of weeks was not finishing games in the fourth quarter, but the Buffaloes did it against the Cyclones, and it paid off. After the game, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell spoke with the Cyclone radio network about the loss against Colorado.
What Matt Campbell Said About Loss To Colorado
“I thought there was great focus, and I thought our kids came out, and I thought we played really great in the early parts,” Campbell said. “But this execution piece continues to kill us. And offensively, you just can't keep shooting yourself in the foot. And we don't have injuries on that side of the ball. We need those guys to be able to step up and execute, and we didn't do that.”
“I thought defensively we really held in there. I thought we played great football early on I thought we punted the football from a special team standpoint,” Campbell said. “I thought we really executed. It's special teams.”
“I think we failed to kind of gain on some of the momentum we had, man, there were just some critical moments in all three phases that we just have to be better,” Campbell said.
Campbell On Changing Defensive Scheme For Colorado
“I thought we were a little more aggressive in terms of pressuring, and I thought we did some better things in terms of just switching it up,” Campbell said.
“I thought we were more multiple early, and that's credit to coach [Jon] Heacock. I thought they did a great job. I thought some of those guys played great. I think Kooper Ebel looks like was just in here. I thought he was absolutely incredible today. I think he's had a great year for us,” Campbell continued. “I thought some guys stood up and made some really great plays on that side of the ball, which is exciting.”
Iowa State’s Offensive Line Stopping Colorado
“I thought they were really good. For the most part, obviously, you hated that you got stopped on the fourth and one. You hated that you got stopped down in the goal line. But I think for the most part that group was really good," Campbell said.
"But I thought Abu was exceptional. He stepped up, and you can tell as that guy continues to carry the football, he just gains more and more confidence, and he's went to work. He's worked at his process and continues to grow, and I still think there's great growth ahead of them. He's got great talent. We're going to need them to be great down the stretch here.”
Colorado Pulls Off Win
After suffering the team’s fourth loss of the season in week 6, there was talk about whether another quarterback switch was imminent. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter stepped up when he needed to, not turning the ball over and helping lead the Buffaloes to a win.
Salter finished the game going 16-of-25 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball for 57 yards.
Salter’s top target of the game was wide receiver Joseph Williams. He finished the game with eight receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Omarian Miller had just three receptions, but for 82 yards and one touchdown.
Running back Dallan Hayden had his best game of the season with 12 carries for 58 yards. Running back Micah Welch finished the game with just 27 rushing yards but scored a touchdown as well. Getting the run game going was crucial, as the team was able to pick up key first downs and run down the clock.
After defeating the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, the Colorado Buffaloes will head into their bye week with a 3-4 overall record, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play.