Defensive Transfer Vili Taufatofua Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado's New Standard

Through the transfer portal, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have done a lot to improve the roster overall, but specifically upfront on the defensive line, which looks to step up in 2026.

One of the transfers, defensive end Vili Taufatofua, spoke on the standard in the defensive line room as well as what he can help bring to make sure this unit improves heading into next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Football IQ

“I’m very physical with an IQ. Knowing the backfield sets in the game and knowing the game. In my journey in football, I feel like I have developed my IQ in the game,” said Taufatofua.

Taufatofua comes in after playing for the San Jose State Spartans in the 2025 season, where he was able to be productive on the edge. Last season, Taufatofua recorded 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

As a player who had that production, the physicality that Tauftofua brings in addition to understanding the game is something that helped him to be a force for the defensive line at San Jose State. Physicality is not something that can be turned on and off, and this is a trait that Taufatofua can continue to develop as he expands his game and builds the culture in Boulder with the Buffaloes.

Defensive ends coach George Helow has a great opportunity to get his group in a position to succeed and be one of the more dominant fronts in the Big 12. Taufatofua in particular with his knowledge of the game, could be a major piece of that success.

With Colorado running a new defense under defensive coordinator Chris Marve, Taufatofua’s understanding of offensive concepts can be something that is very valuable for the Buffaloes.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Standard

“Everybody has performed so well in practices. It’s definitely a great competition and a great opportunity for everybody. I’m grateful that (George) Helow is there for everybody in the room. Definitely gotta keep the standard in the room and make sure that the D-line is up to par on the standard,” added Taufatofua.

Because the defensive line struggled to be productive and limit opposing offenses, there has been a lot of change to alter that narrative for 2026. Coach Prime and his staff have decided to prioritize experience and production in building the team this off-season, and across the defensive line, that trend holds.

Taufatofua is someone who fits that description, as he had great production in 2025 and is gaining more experience year to year heading into his junior year of college. Other than Taufatofua, players who also have shown the ability to be productive on the edge are Balansama Kamara, Toby Anene, Lamont Lester Jr., and Immanuel Ezeogu.

On the interior at defensive tackle, the Buffaloes also recruited productive players like Ezra Christensen and Santana Hopper, who have shown the versatility to create havoc in the run game and the pass game. Tyler Moore and Sedrick Smith are notable additions as well.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

As a unit, the defensive line understands why they were brought in for the Buffaloes. The team will be counting on them to generate negative plays to put offenses behind the sticks and allow their secondary to go make players on the ball to force turnovers.

For Colorado, everything starts upfront, which is why Taufatofua spoke on the standard being so important as a group. During the spring, the defensive line has been competing to earn starting and rotational spots, and with such a deep room, the decisions on who plays will be very difficult ones to make.

The defensive line as a unit could have a huge role in helping Colorado to be successful as a collective. Stopping the run and putting pressure on the quarterback are the top priorities, so the players who can accomplish that are the ones who will play.

Taufatofua will bring his football IQ and physicality to work every single day to give himself the best chance to play and help the unit succeed together. The defensive line is a unit to watch for the rest of the spring and when the lights come on in the fall.