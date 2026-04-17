Warren Sapp Offers Candid Insight on Time at Colorado With Deion Sanders

After leaving earlier this spring, former Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Warren Sapp speaks out on his time with the Buffaloes and the impact coach Deion Sanders had on him.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Standard at Colorado

“He call it like he see it. There’s nothing hidden, we gonna let you know exactly what we expect of you,” said Sapp.

This is a great sign from someone like Sapp, who has played the game at the highest level in the NFL. Even though he left Colorado, he knows that coach Deion Sanders has his team under control and knows exactly what he needs from every single person.

Having that foundation is critical, and finally having people who talk positively about the Colorado program bodes well for what the future could hold and where the Buffaloes are headed.

Enforcing the standard in any place is very difficult, but especially difficult when there is constant change within that program, like there has been at Colorado and every other college football program.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders also brought several coaches, like new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, and tight ends coach Josh Niblett, who have experience as coaches but also know how to lead in a way that establishes a consistent and positive culture.

These changes are not just so the football program can be better on the field, but also so coach Sanders and the entire staff can help develop young men to lead strong lives on and off the field.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Negative Criticism

Sapp also added some comments on people outside the program giving negative comments.

“Prime is such a father figure. I’m on you, the grades, the classes, the study hall hours, the film work every week. It will be done. We trying to implement this in these young men. That’s what he’s on, and when you get on people that don’t want to do it, they got something to say on the back end,” added Sapp.

Like normal, there has been a lot of negative criticism from those who are outside the program. This season has included several players who transferred out of Colorado, like offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, quarterback Ryan Staub, and defensive end London Merritt.

These comments have put Sanders and the Buffaloes in a precarious position, but Coach Prime has been able to answer these comments in a way that shifts the focus to performing on the field next season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With that in mind, Sapp talked about the high standard that coach Sanders holds for his players and the reaction it got from some of them. When it comes to these negative reactions from former players, a lot of times, it is because they did not want to be held to that standard, so they figured out a way to flip the narrative onto the Buffaloes program in a negative light.

That action does nothing positive for the program or the players. That is why Sanders continues to focus on who he has currently at Colorado, so he can continue to develop them on and off the field and establish the culture he wants at Colorado.

With the changes that Coach Prime has made at Colorado with a new coaching staff and a new recruiting approach, the future is bright for the Buffaloes and could yield great results as soon as next season.

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