Warren Sapp Offers Candid Insight on Time at Colorado With Deion Sanders
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After leaving earlier this spring, former Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Warren Sapp speaks out on his time with the Buffaloes and the impact coach Deion Sanders had on him.
The Standard at Colorado
“He call it like he see it. There’s nothing hidden, we gonna let you know exactly what we expect of you,” said Sapp.
This is a great sign from someone like Sapp, who has played the game at the highest level in the NFL. Even though he left Colorado, he knows that coach Deion Sanders has his team under control and knows exactly what he needs from every single person.
Having that foundation is critical, and finally having people who talk positively about the Colorado program bodes well for what the future could hold and where the Buffaloes are headed.
Enforcing the standard in any place is very difficult, but especially difficult when there is constant change within that program, like there has been at Colorado and every other college football program.
Sanders also brought several coaches, like new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, and tight ends coach Josh Niblett, who have experience as coaches but also know how to lead in a way that establishes a consistent and positive culture.
These changes are not just so the football program can be better on the field, but also so coach Sanders and the entire staff can help develop young men to lead strong lives on and off the field.
Negative Criticism
Sapp also added some comments on people outside the program giving negative comments.
“Prime is such a father figure. I’m on you, the grades, the classes, the study hall hours, the film work every week. It will be done. We trying to implement this in these young men. That’s what he’s on, and when you get on people that don’t want to do it, they got something to say on the back end,” added Sapp.
Like normal, there has been a lot of negative criticism from those who are outside the program. This season has included several players who transferred out of Colorado, like offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, quarterback Ryan Staub, and defensive end London Merritt.
These comments have put Sanders and the Buffaloes in a precarious position, but Coach Prime has been able to answer these comments in a way that shifts the focus to performing on the field next season.
With that in mind, Sapp talked about the high standard that coach Sanders holds for his players and the reaction it got from some of them. When it comes to these negative reactions from former players, a lot of times, it is because they did not want to be held to that standard, so they figured out a way to flip the narrative onto the Buffaloes program in a negative light.
That action does nothing positive for the program or the players. That is why Sanders continues to focus on who he has currently at Colorado, so he can continue to develop them on and off the field and establish the culture he wants at Colorado.
With the changes that Coach Prime has made at Colorado with a new coaching staff and a new recruiting approach, the future is bright for the Buffaloes and could yield great results as soon as next season.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94