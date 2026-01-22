Why New Colorado Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Ranks Among Country's Top Transfers

If quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion can maximize his abilities, new Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. could be in for a huge season next fall.

The former Texas Longhorn was one of quarterback Arch Manning's top targets this past season and figures to be the same type of explosive weapon for Lewis. Before entering the transfer portal, Moore hauled in 38 passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, proving himself as one of the SEC's top wide receivers.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

ESPN recently ranked college football's top 50 transfer portal players of this year's cycle, and Moore was well-respected well at No. 27 (No. 7 wide receiver). The 6-foot, 192-pound Moore was Buffs' only incoming transfer on the list.

"Moore can sink his hips and accelerate out of cuts at the top of routes," ESPN's Steve Muench wrote. "He runs well and is effective at running deep crossing routes. As an explosive, open-field runner, Moore can make the first defender miss and threaten after the catch. He's a hands catcher, tracks the ball well and was able to cut down on his drops in 2025."

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; tx Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs for yards after making a reception during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moore enjoyed a strong 456-yard, seven-touchdown season in 2024, highlighted by a 114-yard performance against Georgia in the SEC title game. Despite a slow start to the season from Manning, Moore developed into a more consistent wide receiver this past fall with six games of at least 50 receiving yards.

Departing Buffs Jordan Seaton (No. 4) and Omarion Miller (No. 14) also cracked ESPN's transfer ranking. Miller, who led the Buffs in receiving last season, is headed to Arizona State, and Seaton stands as the top available offensive tackle in the transfer portal.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who's now with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, was the top overall transfer portal player on ESPN's list.

Projecting DeAndre Moore Jr.'s Projected Role At Colorado

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches a touchdown pass against Arizona State defensive back Montana Warren (9) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With respect to Joseph Williams, Kam Perry and Danny Scudero, Moore appears to be Colorado's most talented all-around wide receiver. His production in the SEC says plenty, and Moore's respectable frame makes him stand out in a somewhat small wide receiver room.

Things could change in the spring and throughout fall camp, but Moore figures to earn a starting job in Marion's Go-Go offense.

Colorado Football's Transfer Portal Ranking

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

With 42 incoming transfers currently on board with coach Deion Sanders, Colorado's portal class ranks No. 42 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports. New LSU coach Lane Kiffin currently owns the country's top transfer portal class, and Oklahoma State leads the Big 12.

For Colorado, Moore is one of three four-star transfer commitments, joining former Tennessee safety Boo Carter and former Texas linebacker Liona Lefau. Seaton, Miller and former Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney (Notre Dame commit) are also four-stars.