Deion Sanders Shares Honest Advice for Arch Manning in Face of Sky-High Expectations

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders shared advice for Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on handling the intense pressure that comes with high expectations. Speaking from his experience at Colorado, Sanders encouraged Manning to stay true to himself and rise to the spotlight.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Since Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes have been under the microscope, carrying fresh energy, higher expectations, and all the pressure that comes with the spotlight — though that kind of attention isn’t unique to Colorado.

The college football landscape is always shifting, but the pressure never goes away. Just ask Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who felt it immediately after an underwhelming debut as the Longhorns’ first-year starter against Ohio State.

After a week of backlash, there may be no one better to offer advice to a young player facing sky-high — and maybe even unreachable — expectations than Sanders. He did exactly that on CBS Sports Colorado’s Coach Prime’s Playbook.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Be you,” Sanders said. “Don’t placate to others. Be you and be the best you that you can possibly be. Quit trying to be whatever it is for them — and not that he’s doing that — but that’s what I tell my sons, I tell my team, and I tell everybody.”

Sanders made it clear his message wasn’t just about football, but about how to handle the spotlight in every part of life.

“The way you succeed in life is to be the best you that you can possibly be consistently,” Sanders continued.

For Sanders, the message is clear: success isn’t about meeting someone else’s expectations — it’s about owning who you are and proving it every time the lights are brightest.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Why Deion Sanders’ Advice Carries So Much Weight

Deion and Shedeur Sanders have faced some of college football’s toughest pressures—and they met every challenge head-on. 

Along the way, they put Colorado football on the map and brought a new excitement to the game. The Buffaloes didn’t always win as much as they might have, but there’s no question their impact on the program is lasting.

That’s why Sanders’ advice feels different — he’s not speaking in theory. 

He’s been in the spotlight, faced expectations most would struggle with, and come out the other side with success and credibility. For young players dealing with the same pressure, there’s no one better to listen to.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Comparable Are Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning?

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

They’re not exactly the same type of player, but both carry the weight of NFL Hall of Fame last names, so high expectations come with the territory. Sanders wasn’t seen as the top recruit or draft prospect that Manning is, but the challenge is similar.

Manning is viewed as a generational talent, while Sanders built his reputation as Colorado’s quarterback largely because his father is the coach. 

Sanders has been praised for his calm leadership at Colorado, while Manning faces a national spotlight with every move scrutinized. Different paths, same pressure — both must meet high expectations and prove themselves.

When it comes down to it, success isn’t just about talent — it’s about keeping your cool and showing your true self when all eyes are on you.

Deion Sanders’ Impact on College Football

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders has changed the sport in more ways than one. Even if the wins haven’t come as quickly as some expected, Colorado football used to be a lower-tier program, rarely competing for bowl games or conference championships.

The Buffaloes went 1-11 in Sanders’ first season, then improved to 4-8, and eventually reached a 9-4 record, earning their first legitimate bowl appearance since 2016. Since his arrival, Colorado has attracted multiple transfer portal players and even landed several five-star recruits.

Sanders’ impact goes way beyond wins and losses. He’s helped put Colorado football on the map, shifted the culture, and shown that the team can compete with anyone.

He’s also made the team a place where top recruits actually want to be. With his leadership, the Buffaloes aren’t just back on the map — they’re a program to keep an eye on for years to come.

