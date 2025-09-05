Deion Sanders Shares Honest Advice for Arch Manning in Face of Sky-High Expectations
Since Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes have been under the microscope, carrying fresh energy, higher expectations, and all the pressure that comes with the spotlight — though that kind of attention isn’t unique to Colorado.
The college football landscape is always shifting, but the pressure never goes away. Just ask Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who felt it immediately after an underwhelming debut as the Longhorns’ first-year starter against Ohio State.
After a week of backlash, there may be no one better to offer advice to a young player facing sky-high — and maybe even unreachable — expectations than Sanders. He did exactly that on CBS Sports Colorado’s Coach Prime’s Playbook.
“Be you,” Sanders said. “Don’t placate to others. Be you and be the best you that you can possibly be. Quit trying to be whatever it is for them — and not that he’s doing that — but that’s what I tell my sons, I tell my team, and I tell everybody.”
Sanders made it clear his message wasn’t just about football, but about how to handle the spotlight in every part of life.
“The way you succeed in life is to be the best you that you can possibly be consistently,” Sanders continued.
For Sanders, the message is clear: success isn’t about meeting someone else’s expectations — it’s about owning who you are and proving it every time the lights are brightest.
Why Deion Sanders’ Advice Carries So Much Weight
Deion and Shedeur Sanders have faced some of college football’s toughest pressures—and they met every challenge head-on.
Along the way, they put Colorado football on the map and brought a new excitement to the game. The Buffaloes didn’t always win as much as they might have, but there’s no question their impact on the program is lasting.
That’s why Sanders’ advice feels different — he’s not speaking in theory.
He’s been in the spotlight, faced expectations most would struggle with, and come out the other side with success and credibility. For young players dealing with the same pressure, there’s no one better to listen to.
How Comparable Are Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning?
They’re not exactly the same type of player, but both carry the weight of NFL Hall of Fame last names, so high expectations come with the territory. Sanders wasn’t seen as the top recruit or draft prospect that Manning is, but the challenge is similar.
Manning is viewed as a generational talent, while Sanders built his reputation as Colorado’s quarterback largely because his father is the coach.
Sanders has been praised for his calm leadership at Colorado, while Manning faces a national spotlight with every move scrutinized. Different paths, same pressure — both must meet high expectations and prove themselves.
When it comes down to it, success isn’t just about talent — it’s about keeping your cool and showing your true self when all eyes are on you.
Deion Sanders’ Impact on College Football
Sanders has changed the sport in more ways than one. Even if the wins haven’t come as quickly as some expected, Colorado football used to be a lower-tier program, rarely competing for bowl games or conference championships.
The Buffaloes went 1-11 in Sanders’ first season, then improved to 4-8, and eventually reached a 9-4 record, earning their first legitimate bowl appearance since 2016. Since his arrival, Colorado has attracted multiple transfer portal players and even landed several five-star recruits.
Sanders’ impact goes way beyond wins and losses. He’s helped put Colorado football on the map, shifted the culture, and shown that the team can compete with anyone.
He’s also made the team a place where top recruits actually want to be. With his leadership, the Buffaloes aren’t just back on the map — they’re a program to keep an eye on for years to come.