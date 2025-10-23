Buffs Beat

Breaking Down New Rumors About Shedeur Sanders Timeline With Cleveland Browns

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is currently the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. With the Browns at 2-5 this season, will Sanders eventually get his opportunity to start?

Cory Pappas

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has yet to make his first start in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns rookie is the backup quarterback to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. With the Browns struggling this season, will Sanders eventually get his chance?

Tony Rizzo of the Tony Rizzo Show, a Cleveland Radio Show, revealed that he has sources saying Shedeur will indeed get his shot at some point in 2025. 

Tony Rizzo: “Shedeur Will Start the Last Four Games" For Browns

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) arrives for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tony Rizzo revealed something he was told that is a pretty bold claim. Sanders will get his chance to start, and for an extended period of time barring a miraculous season turnaround form the Browns. 

“I was told by two different sources, one said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season, no matter what,” Rizzo said. “Unless the Browns win every game through the Titans week (Dec. 7), Shedeur will play the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals. They want to see what he’s got.”

Rizzo also added that a source told him that Sanders “could be in play earlier than that.”

Sanders played the previous two years with the Colorado Buffaloes. He threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2023 and 2024. The Buffaloes were 1-11 when “Coach Prime” and Shedeur showed up prior to 2023 and improved to a nine win team by the time the 2024 season was over. 

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and set the all-time career FBS record for completion percentage in his time with Colorado at 71.8 percent. Colorado became one of the most talked about teams in the country.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is still trying to find a way to replace Shedeur and it hasn’t been easy. The 2025 Buffaloes have a record of 3-4 and are fighting to make a bowl game.

Buffaloes fans are eager for Sanders to get his NFL action they feel is deserved.

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Controversy

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

With the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback position has never seemed to be figured out. The Browns drafted a pair of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft; Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round. They began the season with veteran Joe Flacco as the starter, Gabriel as the backup, and Sanders as the third string. 

The Browns then traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, giving Gabriel the nod and bumping Shedeur up to backup. Cleveland is currently 2-5 on the season and 1-2 with Gabriel as the starter. Gabriel has thrown for 546 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

With the Browns offense looking as stagnant as it has this season, there have been many fans calling for Shedeur to get in. They may eventually get their wish as the season progresses. It does make sense for the Browns to play Shedeur at some point to see if he is a possible solution at a position they have struggled with for decades. 

Unless Gabriel is flawless and looks to be the franchise quarterback, there is no harm is letting Sanders get time in there. If Gabriel or Sanders show flashes, the Browns may not even need to be looking for a quarterback early on in the 2026 NFL Draft. 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

