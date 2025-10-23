Breaking Down New Rumors About Shedeur Sanders Timeline With Cleveland Browns
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has yet to make his first start in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns rookie is the backup quarterback to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. With the Browns struggling this season, will Sanders eventually get his chance?
Tony Rizzo of the Tony Rizzo Show, a Cleveland Radio Show, revealed that he has sources saying Shedeur will indeed get his shot at some point in 2025.
Tony Rizzo: “Shedeur Will Start the Last Four Games" For Browns
Tony Rizzo revealed something he was told that is a pretty bold claim. Sanders will get his chance to start, and for an extended period of time barring a miraculous season turnaround form the Browns.
“I was told by two different sources, one said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season, no matter what,” Rizzo said. “Unless the Browns win every game through the Titans week (Dec. 7), Shedeur will play the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals. They want to see what he’s got.”
Rizzo also added that a source told him that Sanders “could be in play earlier than that.”
Sanders played the previous two years with the Colorado Buffaloes. He threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2023 and 2024. The Buffaloes were 1-11 when “Coach Prime” and Shedeur showed up prior to 2023 and improved to a nine win team by the time the 2024 season was over.
Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and set the all-time career FBS record for completion percentage in his time with Colorado at 71.8 percent. Colorado became one of the most talked about teams in the country.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is still trying to find a way to replace Shedeur and it hasn’t been easy. The 2025 Buffaloes have a record of 3-4 and are fighting to make a bowl game.
Buffaloes fans are eager for Sanders to get his NFL action they feel is deserved.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Controversy
With the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback position has never seemed to be figured out. The Browns drafted a pair of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft; Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round. They began the season with veteran Joe Flacco as the starter, Gabriel as the backup, and Sanders as the third string.
The Browns then traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, giving Gabriel the nod and bumping Shedeur up to backup. Cleveland is currently 2-5 on the season and 1-2 with Gabriel as the starter. Gabriel has thrown for 546 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
With the Browns offense looking as stagnant as it has this season, there have been many fans calling for Shedeur to get in. They may eventually get their wish as the season progresses. It does make sense for the Browns to play Shedeur at some point to see if he is a possible solution at a position they have struggled with for decades.
Unless Gabriel is flawless and looks to be the franchise quarterback, there is no harm is letting Sanders get time in there. If Gabriel or Sanders show flashes, the Browns may not even need to be looking for a quarterback early on in the 2026 NFL Draft.