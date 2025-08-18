Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Chances At Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Job

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to name the team’s starting quarterback for the season opener as soon as Monday morning. Where does the former Colorado Buffaloes legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders land in the competition?

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Over the course of the offseason, one storyline has hovered over Berea like a spotlight. Where does rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders fit into the Cleveland Browns’ plans?

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

From bold predictions of Sanders starting week 1 to speculation about a potential trade, the debate surrounding the former Colorado Buffaloes star has fueled headlines throughout training camp.

Now, the waiting game is nearly over. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that he will name the team’s starter this week ahead of Cleveland’s final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We're working towards week 1, so we'll make all of those types of determinations in the next couple of days,” Stefanski said, signaling an end to the quarterback questions.

Flacco the Favorite

Joe Flacco throws as Shedeur Sanders looks on during Browns training camp July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the intrigue around Sanders has energized fans, the frontrunner for the job remains Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco. The 17-year veteran not only brings championship pedigree but also familiarity with the franchise after leading the Browns for five games in 2023, going 4-1.

Throughout camp, Flacco has consistently worked with the first-team offense, taking the lion’s share of reps across 14 practices, completing 91 of 151 attempts with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.  

For a team looking to steady itself on offense, the dependability of a seasoned veteran like Flacco under center is hard to overlook.

How Sanders Stacks Up

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite a strong NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers, and carrying the best completion percentage through 14 days of training camp, going 70 for 100 with eight touchdowns and again zero turnovers.

Sanders was still listed fourth on the Brown's latest unofficial depth chart. Ahead of only newly acquired Tyle "Snoop" Huntley, but behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, followed by veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco at number one.

Still, Sanders’ current spot on the depth chart doesn't fully reflect the rookie's potential. He has already shown an ability to play in the NFL and displayed flashes of the same poise and precision that made him a star in college under his dad, coach Deion Sanders.

For a rookie 5th-round draft pick in a crowded quarterback room, Sanders has already accomplished something rare by forcing his way into the conversation.

Odd Man Out?

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (7) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Of Cleveland's five active quarterbacks, Huntley and Pickett appear to be the most vulnerable. Huntley’s late addition alone likely makes him the most expendable.

Meanwhile, Pickett has been slowed by a nagging hamstring injury that has limited his reps for weeks, but he could still be a valuable trade asset for teams looking to add depth to their quarterback room.

While Stefanski has acknowledged the possibility of carrying four quarterbacks into the season, with five currently on the roster, someone will be the odd man out come Aug. 27 when final 53-man rosters are due.

A deadline that will force the Browns to decide whether to lean on veteran stability or embrace youth behind Flacco.

A Final Look

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches third quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Stefanski has described the final week of preseason as a dress rehearsal for their regular-season home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That could mean the eventual starter — widely expected to be Flacco — will take a few snaps in the Browns’ final home preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Behind Flacco, Pickett will likely remain in the number two spot as Gabriel, with two turnovers in his NFL preseason debut, likely didn't do enough to overtake him on the depth chart. However, thanks to his draft position, Gabriel could still hold a slight edge over Sanders, despite the turnovers.

With Sanders looking to overcome an oblique strain, and no word yet from Stefanski on the quarterback plans for the final week of preseason, it's uncertain whether or not fans will get to see the legendary passer on Huntington Bank Field.

If Sanders does get the opportunity to play this week, it will be his last chance to showcase his NFL potential before the Browns make their final roster decisions.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

