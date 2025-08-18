Shedeur Sanders' Chances At Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Job
Over the course of the offseason, one storyline has hovered over Berea like a spotlight. Where does rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders fit into the Cleveland Browns’ plans?
From bold predictions of Sanders starting week 1 to speculation about a potential trade, the debate surrounding the former Colorado Buffaloes star has fueled headlines throughout training camp.
Now, the waiting game is nearly over. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that he will name the team’s starter this week ahead of Cleveland’s final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We're working towards week 1, so we'll make all of those types of determinations in the next couple of days,” Stefanski said, signaling an end to the quarterback questions.
Flacco the Favorite
While the intrigue around Sanders has energized fans, the frontrunner for the job remains Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco. The 17-year veteran not only brings championship pedigree but also familiarity with the franchise after leading the Browns for five games in 2023, going 4-1.
Throughout camp, Flacco has consistently worked with the first-team offense, taking the lion’s share of reps across 14 practices, completing 91 of 151 attempts with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
For a team looking to steady itself on offense, the dependability of a seasoned veteran like Flacco under center is hard to overlook.
How Sanders Stacks Up
Despite a strong NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers, and carrying the best completion percentage through 14 days of training camp, going 70 for 100 with eight touchdowns and again zero turnovers.
Sanders was still listed fourth on the Brown's latest unofficial depth chart. Ahead of only newly acquired Tyle "Snoop" Huntley, but behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, followed by veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco at number one.
Still, Sanders’ current spot on the depth chart doesn't fully reflect the rookie's potential. He has already shown an ability to play in the NFL and displayed flashes of the same poise and precision that made him a star in college under his dad, coach Deion Sanders.
For a rookie 5th-round draft pick in a crowded quarterback room, Sanders has already accomplished something rare by forcing his way into the conversation.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Odd Man Out?
Of Cleveland's five active quarterbacks, Huntley and Pickett appear to be the most vulnerable. Huntley’s late addition alone likely makes him the most expendable.
Meanwhile, Pickett has been slowed by a nagging hamstring injury that has limited his reps for weeks, but he could still be a valuable trade asset for teams looking to add depth to their quarterback room.
While Stefanski has acknowledged the possibility of carrying four quarterbacks into the season, with five currently on the roster, someone will be the odd man out come Aug. 27 when final 53-man rosters are due.
A deadline that will force the Browns to decide whether to lean on veteran stability or embrace youth behind Flacco.
A Final Look
Stefanski has described the final week of preseason as a dress rehearsal for their regular-season home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
That could mean the eventual starter — widely expected to be Flacco — will take a few snaps in the Browns’ final home preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Behind Flacco, Pickett will likely remain in the number two spot as Gabriel, with two turnovers in his NFL preseason debut, likely didn't do enough to overtake him on the depth chart. However, thanks to his draft position, Gabriel could still hold a slight edge over Sanders, despite the turnovers.
With Sanders looking to overcome an oblique strain, and no word yet from Stefanski on the quarterback plans for the final week of preseason, it's uncertain whether or not fans will get to see the legendary passer on Huntington Bank Field.
If Sanders does get the opportunity to play this week, it will be his last chance to showcase his NFL potential before the Browns make their final roster decisions.