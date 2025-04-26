Shilo Sanders Announces Agent Change Amid Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Controversy
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and brother Shilo Sanders did not hire traditional, NFL-certified agents ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead it was expected that their dad, Colorado coach and NFL legend, Deion Sanders would help them negotiate rookie contracts. As Shedeur continues to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of the first three rounds, Shilo announced that he has hired a new agent.
"Dad was our agent, but that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent," Shilo said on Saturday via Twitch live stream.
Shedeur was widely considered a first round NFL draft selection and his fall to day three is unprecedented. There have been five quarterbacks (Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel) drafted in the first three rounds, before the former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders, who was rated as the second-best quarterback in the draft.
Many are questioning why. Is it because of his dad, Deion Sanders? Is there a racial component? Has not having a traditional NFL-certified agent impacted his draft stock?
Shedeur is not the only elite quarterback who opted to not hire an agent ahead of his rookie NFL season. NFL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Caleb Williams also represented themselves. The No. 1 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback Cam Ward, also did not hire a traditional agent.
It is believed that the plan was for Shedeur's father, Deion, to help advise him on contracts. NFL rookie contracts are typically pretty straightforward. However, having an agent could have helped the expectations for Shedeur, possibly preparing him for the draft fall or better communicating with NFL teams.
Shedeur's draft tumble will be hotly debated in the days and even year to come.
The Sanders brothers are in Texas with their family and father/coach Deion Sanders instead of attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The biggest questions heading into day three of the 2025 NFL Draft is - which team will draft Sanders and which round? Will he be drafted?
On Saturday morning, before the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft began, Shedeur posted a message on X.
"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD," wrote Shedeur.
With the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation’s top senior quarterback, set the record for the longest consecutive touchdown pass streak in NCAA history (49 games). Sanders was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.
Many analysts, players and coaches have weighed in on Sanders controversal situation. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn't think Sanders is in a fair position and believes in the son of former Cowboys star Deion Sanders.
"Like you said it's a machine," Prescott said to media in a video posted by DLLS Cowboys on X. "I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's fair in the sense of, how much people are looking for and towards him being drafted. Because as I stated, it doesn't matter when you get in. I know he expected himself to go No. 1 overall and he would be wrong if he didn't expect himself to be there. So every pick after that has hurt, but every pick after that I know is fuel to the fire."