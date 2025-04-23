NFL Draft Steal? Overlooked Colorado Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Picked As Draft Riser
One of the greatest wide receivers in recent NFL history believes former Colorado Buffaloes standout Jimmy Horn Jr. is more than worthy of getting an opportunity at the next level.
Smith attended Colorado's pro day earlier this month and was left impressed by Horn, a speedy 5-foot-8 wide receiver looking to hear his name called in this week's NFL Draft. Horn ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash and turned heads with a nice downfield catch on a pass thrown by quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Jimmy Horn Jr., I'm pretty impressed with," Smith said on his podcast. "If you're seeing the breakdowns we're doing right now, Jimmy Horn is in my top 15... He's leapfrogged (other wide receiver prospects). He's moved up. Jimmy Horn Jr. did not get a lot of targets because the main focal point of that offense, especially with the bad offensive line play, was Travis Hunter. But Jimmy Horn is smooth, (he's) got some speed to him."
Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler who finished his 16-year NFL career with nearly 15,000 receiving yards, went on to praise Horn's widespread talents.
"He can run, he can catch, has quiet footwork, no false steps," Smith said. "Rolls into his routes like he's supposed to run into your route. His spacing between his lead foot and back foot (is) ideal. No false movement. I was pretty impressed. Looking at his routes in person, he moved up big time for me."
Horn finished his final college season last fall with 37 catches for 441 receiving yards and one touchdown, fighting for receptions alongside fellow NFL Draft prospects Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester and Hunter. A former South Florida transfer, Horn's best game of his Colorado career came against North Dakota State in the 2024 season opener when he caught seven passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.
As things currently stand, Horn is a projected late-round pick.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Freak Athlete' From Transfer Portal
MORE: How Transfer Portal Receiver Sincere Brown Impacts Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense
In an interview with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Steve Wyche earlier this month, Horn pitched his value to teams.
"(In) conversations with the (NFL) teams, they're all telling me they really like me as a guy," Horn said. "I bring a lot of value in the game. I play special teams, I'm a good receiver, I'm real consistent, and I know that whenever I get there, I'm real hungry and I'm ready to play. And I'm hungry for knowledge. I'm not coming in there with a big head. I'm always going to be humble even if I got to wait for my time. I'm gonna do that and soak up as much knowledge as I can once I get there."
The 2025 NFL Draft runs from Thursday through Saturday. Sanders and Hunter are both projected early first-round picks, but only the latter is scheduled to attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.