NFL Draft Prospect Jimmy Horn Jr. Sets Wild 40-Yard Dash Goal For Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day
While clocking a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash is nothing to scoff at, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. wasn't exactly pleased with his performance in the NFL scouting combine's most notorious drill. Fortunately for Horn, he'll get another opportunity to show scouts his elite speed on Friday during CU's pro day.
Horn spoke with NFL Network analysts Mike Garafolo and Steve Wyche on Wednesday and shared that he'd like to run a 40-yard dash in the "low 4.3s." For comparison, 4.28 seconds was the fastest time at this year's NFL scouting combine, set by former Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
"I ain't sitting on that," Horn said of his 4.46-second time. "I know I'm way faster than that."
Playing alongside fellow NFL draft hopefuls Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester in Colorado's crowded wide receivers room, Horn was one of college football's quickest offensive weapons last season. The former South Florida transfer exploded for 198 yards and one touchdown in the Buffs' season opener against North Dakota State, setting the tone for Colorado's nine-win campaign.
Although an injury ultimately derailed the end of his senior season, Horn finished his two years in Boulder with 1,008 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
MORE: Tennessee Titans Skipping Colorado Pro Day With Big Plans For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: What New York Giants' Brian Daboll Said About Evaluating Travis Hunter In NFL Draft
MORE: What Went Wrong For Utah Jazz Rookie Cody Williams? Former First-Round NBA Draft Pick
Horn later told Garafolo and Wyche that besides his 40-yard dash, he was overall proud of his showing at the NFL scouting combine in late February.
"I'm feeling pretty good about my performance at the combine," Horn said. "I came out there and did what I had to do. I was comfortable, I had fun. There was no nervousness in my body. I enjoyed every moment and I appreciate the opportunity of the invitation that allowed me to be out there and showcase my talent. First, I want to give thanks for the invite."
With the NFL Draft set for April 24-26, Horn added that his discussions with teams have been encouraging.
"(In) conversations with the (NFL) teams, they're all telling me they really like me as a guy," Horn said. "I bring a lot of value in the game. I play special teams, I'm a good receiver, I'm real consistent and I know that whenever I get there, I'm real hungry and I'm ready to play. And I'm hungry for knowledge. I'm not coming in there with a big head. I'm always going to be humble even if I got to wait for my time. I'm gonna do that and soak up as much knowledge as I can once I get there."
Horn is one of 16 NFL draft-eligible Buffs set to participate in CU's "NFL Showcase" on Friday. Other notable players taking part include Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, safety Shilo Sanders and defensive end BJ Green II. The NFL Network will televise the showcase beginning at 12:30 p.m. MT.