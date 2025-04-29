Buffs Beat

NFL Coaches 'Feared' Being Replaced By Deion Sanders? Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Controversy

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft tumble to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft is highly controversial. Did NFL head coaches fear getting replaced by Deion, if they drafted Shedeur and his rookie season wasn't successful? NFL reports are flying as to what caused the unprecedented draft fall.

Bri Amaranthus

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft tumble to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft is highly contested.

Did father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders have an impact on the unprecedented draft tumble? Did Shedeur's NFL combine interviews negatively impact his draft stock? Were NFL executives dishonest with Deion on Shedeur's NFL draft prospects? Why did so many NFL teams pass on Sheduer, who was widely considered a first-round pick?

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.

NFL analyst Robert Griffin III adds another report as to what could have caused Shedeur's controversial situation - that NFL head coaches didn't want to risk getting fired and replaced by Deion, if Shedeur's rookie season was not successful.

"I’m being told some NFL Head Coaches feared drafting Shedeur Sanders in the 1st round as a starter, it not working out and then eventually being replaced by Deion Sanders as Head Coach," Griffin posted on X. "That’s weak and cowardly. Cost this man $40 Million."

NFL rumors and reports did fly this offseason that Deion Sanders could leave Colorado for an NFL coaching job. Deion was at one time the favorite to be hired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, before Cowboys owner Jerry Jones chose to promote Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Sanders quieted those rumors by signing a contract extension with Colorado, worth $54 million over five seasons.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showca
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," said "Coach Prime" in a statement released by the school. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field."

Seems like Deion is happy coaching in Boulder.

Now, Sheduer will be headed to the Cleveland Browns, where a crowded starting quarterback competition awaits him. With Deshaun Watson sidelined by injury, Sanders will be competing with 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the starting job. Watson could miss all of next season with the Achilles injury.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoo
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

With no clear front runner as of now, Cleveland's offseason activities and mini camps will be very interesting in regards to the pecking order. Why did the Browns organization add Sanders to the quarterback room? Having four quarterbacks is a unique NFL situation.

"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."

Sanders had to wait until the third day of the draft to hear his name called but has a chance to compete for the starting role. The Browns' quarterback play has been a major weakness for the franchise over the last decade. The Browns finished the season with a 3-14 season and have not reached the playoffs since 2023.

"We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there, we felt like that was the appropriate thing to do," Berry said.

Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sanders will be competing with the Browns' third-round pick, Gabriel. The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback led the Ducks to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.

After day three of the NFL Draft, when Cleveland drafted Sheduer and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed brother Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent, Deion shared a message on X.

"Everybody’s worried about what happened yesterday & fear the possibilities of what will happen tomorrow when we should be focused on NOW! What we do with our NOW is what matters the most. Let’s make the most of our NOW," Deion posted on X.

