Browns vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Cleveland Browns are looking for another upset win when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

After opening the season with a 34-10 loss in Jacksonville, the Browns have upset the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Steelers in their last three games.

On the other hand, the Jets have lost to the Bears, Lions, and Packers after beating the Titans in Week 1.

The Jets got a 27-20 home win over the Browns last November.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.

Browns vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns +1.5 (-108)

Jets -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Browns: +110

Jets: -130

Total

39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Browns vs. Jets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Browns record: 3-1

Jets record: 1-3

Browns vs. Jets Betting Trends

The Browns are 3-1 against the spread this season.

The Jets are 2-2 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 3-1 in Browns games this season.

The UNDER is 3-1 in Jets games this season.

Browns vs. Jets Injury Reports

Browns Injury Report

Tylan Wallace – questionable

Elgton Jenkins – questionable

Teven Jenkins – questionable

Mason Graham – questionable

Jets Injury Report

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – questionable

Braiden McGregor – out

Browns vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins has been working through some troubles early in his sophomore season. After carrying the ball 12 times for 33 and 21 yards in the first two weeks of the season, he got up to 70 yards on 18 carries in Week 3 and then 53 yards on 17 carries on Thursday night.

Judkins scored his first touchdown of the season in that Thursday night game, and also caught six of seven targets for 43 yards – a season high.

Browns vs. Jets Prediction and Pick

I guess the Jets are favored because they’re at home, but I’m taking the Browns as road underdogs.

Cleveland went into Tampa Bay a few weeks ago and got a win in a weather-delayed contest. The Browns then got clutch victories over the Panthers and Steelers at home.

I can’t trust New York as favorites until the Jets prove themselves. The Browns beat them last year, and they’re poised for another victory this week.

Pick: Browns +110

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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