No. 16 Colorado runs out of steam with 37-21 loss to Kansas
Kansas running back Devin Neal delivered a performance for the ages, running for 207 yards and three touchdowns, catching four passes for 80 yards and another score, to lead the Jayhawks to a 37-21 victory over the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes. Neal’s dominance was the decisive factor as Kansas earned its third consecutive win over a ranked opponent, a remarkable feat for a team with a 5-6 record.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels complemented Neal’s efforts with 189 passing yards and a touchdown, guiding an offense that scored on every possession except its final one. The victory dealt a significant blow to Colorado’s Big 12 title aspirations, as the Buffaloes (8-3, 6-2) must now beat Oklahoma State and receive help from other teams to secure a spot in the championship game.
The Jayhawks controlled the game from the outset. Neal opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown reception, and Kansas quickly built a 10-0 lead. The Jayhawks capitalized on Colorado’s offensive struggles, driving downfield to extend the advantage to 17-0. Travis Hunter, Colorado’s two-way star and Heisman Trophy frontrunner, momentarily shifted momentum with a dazzling 51-yard touchdown catch, but Kansas maintained control, entering halftime with a 23-14 lead.
Despite Hunter’s brilliance on offense — totaling eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns — Colorado’s defense struggled to contain Neal and the Jayhawks’ rushing attack. Kansas dominated time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes and amassing 331 rushing yards. Neal’s relentless effort, which included touchdowns in all four quarters, overwhelmed a Colorado defense that lacked answers.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s standout quarterback, faced adversity throughout the game. He threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the program’s single-season record with 30 TD passes. However, Sanders endured several controversial moments, including a missed penalty on a hard hit and a heated exchange where he appeared to push a referee. The Colorado offense, prolific in prior weeks, was stymied by Kansas’ physicality and timely stops.
Kansas’ defense also rose to the occasion, sacking Sanders on a pivotal third down late in the game and forcing a turnover on downs in the red zone. Cornerback Cobee Bryant’s critical pass breakup in the end zone sealed the win, sending the Jayhawks’ sideline into celebration.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold praised his team’s resilience, noting their ability to rebound from a 1-5 start. “They owned it, they kept working, they stuck together, and you can see the results of that,” Leipold said. Neal echoed this sentiment, explaining the team’s motivation to end their losing streak and achieve historic success. With the win, Kansas positioned itself for a potential bowl appearance, needing only a victory over Baylor in its regular-season finale.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Kansas
For Colorado, the loss marks a harsh reality check in an otherwise stellar season under head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes’ defense struggled to match the physicality of Kansas’ offensive line, and costly penalties compounded their woes. Despite the setback, Hunter’s continued excellence keeps his Heisman hopes alive, though the Buffaloes’ College Football Playoff aspirations are likely dashed.
Saturday’s matchup showcased the highs and lows of college football, with Kansas’ determination shining against Colorado’s star-studded roster. While the Buffaloes must regroup quickly, the Jayhawks celebrated a statement win, keeping their season alive and their spirits high.