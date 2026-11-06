One Colorado Player Who Needs a Bigger Role to Avoid Future Transfer Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line has been one of its strongest units this season. Santana Hopper and Dylan Manuel have seen the majority of the snaps on the interior so far, with Samu Taumanupepe contributing at times as well.

However, one player who was expected to play a role within that group is Tyler Moore. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers transfer was nicknamed the ‘Get-Off King’ during fall camp, but now he’s struggling to get on the field.

Tyler Moore’s Underutilization

Colorado defensive line coach Dante’ Carter is in his first season leading the Buffaloes’ defensive front after a February promotion. | University of Colorado Athletics

Moore received praise during fall camp for the performances he was putting on in practice. His nickname came from his explosiveness, generated by his low center of gravity, and how he utilized it to get off of blocks.

“He got two superpowers I tell him about: getting off the rock and his leverage,” said Colorado defensive line coach Dante’ Carter on Aug. 18. “He’s already [5-10], so, ain't no way he should be taller than somebody 6-3, 6-4. [I tell him], ‘Use your leverage to your advantage.’"

But despite his so-called ‘superpowers,’ Moore has only appeared in four games this season. He hasn’t started at any point, nor has he recorded a stat. The lone achievement he’s recorded this year was one that is attributed to the defensive line as a whole, as he contributed to that unit being named Big 12 Defensive Line of the Week in Week 1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Consequences of Not Utilizing Tyler Moore

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sideline during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore still has another season of eligibility ahead of him, so if the Buffaloes don’t start using him soon, he may choose to spend it elsewhere.

In the modern era of college football, players don’t hesitate to leave their current programs if they aren’t seeing playing time. Moore could be in the same boat, especially if he feels like his senior-year playing time, and therefore NFL Draft stock, is in jeopardy.

Moore has been developing across three different schools over three seasons now, meaning he’s certainly almost a polished player, if he isn’t one already. His size will be a concern at the next level, but at the college level, he’s proven that he can make it work. If the Buffaloes lose out on Moore’s senior season, they’ll also be losing the most polished version of his skill set.

How the Colorado Buffaloes Can Involve Tyler Moore

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, though, the Buffaloes have an opportunity on their hands to involve Moore.

According to the initial injury report for the Buffaloes’ Week 10 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Manuel is doubtful to play in this game. As a result, Colorado’s depth chart will be shifting to give Hopper some help on the interior.

The way Colorado has utilized its personnel on the interior this season suggests that Taumanupepe is the next man up, but he and Hopper can’t play all of the game’s snaps. Moore should be the go-to player to provide that duo relief, giving him a good number of opportunities to see the field.

In addition, Taumanupepe has proven his ability to stop the run, but he’s struggled in pass rush. Moore possesses more speed than Taumanupepe and a broader pass-rush move set, which makes him a better candidate for blitz packages. If Colorado allows Moore to play that relief role in addition to involving him in defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s variety of stunts, he’ll finally have a chance to prove himself not only to Buffs fans, but to the coaching staff as well.

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