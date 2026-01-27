One Leader Emerging For Colorado Buffaloes As Winter Practice Begins

After a drab season, what's good is black and golden.

And entering the new year, all the Colorado Buffaloes could ask for was color. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams is springing a new mindset, lifting spirits and taking names as Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders evaluates an evolving roster.

Joseph Williams Leading Colorado Into Offseason

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado's winter workouts have begun, and one of the few offensive difference-makers from last season still rostered, Williams is making friends fast.

He was seen helping newcomers through laborious, altitude-worsened conditioning drills in a Thee Pregame Network video on Monday. The rising junior scoured for tired bodies and kept them working toward the Buffs' practice regimen.

Coming off a season, where the team lacked some leadership, it’s refreshing to see Joseph Williams scanning the field, looking for guys that need an extra lift or encouragement. https://t.co/w9eZHvAU5w pic.twitter.com/O0yRqz9aqp — 2025 Big XII Burner Tournament Champion (@SKOBUFFS22) January 26, 2026

Williams was in many of these fresh faces' cleats just a year ago, adjusting to elevation and teammates of different backgrounds. He transferred to the Buffs in 2024 and found a home to publicly re-up with amid its transfer portal turmoil last December.

The native of Arlington, Texas, joined Colorado after a standout freshman season at Tulsa. He became a stable presence throughout a shabby quarterback situation, ranking second on the team with 37 catches, 489 yards and four touchdown grabs.

His skillset wasn't the most consistent production-wise, as he had three or fewer catches in six of his 10 appearances, but when it popped, it popped. Williams racked up eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown in Colorado's best win of the year against then-No. 22 Iowa State. The performance made him Pro Football Focus's Big 12 Wide Receiver of the Week.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) defends against Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) on a pass attempt during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He rose in big moments, giving the Buffaloes life when called on. Williams and quarterback Julian Lewis had noteworthy chemistry that should translate well into next fall.

It's an exciting yet competitive time for Williams, as Colorado added a slew of uber-talented receivers via transfer to join his room. National receiving yards leader Danny Scudero and speed demon DeAndre Moore Jr. left San Jose State and Texas, respectively, to become top targets for the Buffs.

Still, ostensive leadership can provide an edge in Coach Prime's eyes. The Buffs never found a North Star last year, especially on offense, but Williams is exhibiting the traits of one.

Mentality To Spur Colorado's Bounce-Back?

CU football coach Deion Sanders | Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Confidence, motivation and tirelessness have been hallmarks of Coach Prime's most successful moments at Colorado. The Buffs had none of that in 2025, dropping winnable games while taking mental punches left and right.

But Williams can change that, along with an energized core of playmakers. Lewis is a coach's dream, resilient through modern college football's chaos. He's a model citizen to follow off the field while emptying an aggressive tool bag on it.

Sanders has everything he could want at quarterback for the great beyond, but his schematic refresh could be just as impactful. That's one of many reasons why he brought in Brennan Marion as Colorado's offensive coordinator. He's a leader of men as Sacramento State's former coach and a wiz kid who crafted a unique system easy for others to comply with.

Marion's "Go-Go" offense should produce more yards and points, but more importantly, an identity. Buy-in often comes down to personnel, and the new play-caller was heavily involved in portal recruiting this cycle. If it galvanizes, it raises the Buffs' bar for 2026 and beyond.