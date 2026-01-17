Brennan Marion's Eye-Catching Post After Colorado's Transfer Portal Success

The Colorado Buffaloes have one of the biggest incoming transfer portal classes in the country, and according to newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are not finished adding more talent to the roster.

The Buffaloes ended the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, and the team is being completely overhauled as a result. According to 247Sports, Colorado has 36 transfers joining the program, including highly-touted wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. as well as defensive backs Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, Naeten Mitchell, Boo Carter, and more.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's Instagram story | Brennan Marion / Instagram Story

My baby girl is 2 today! HBD Melrose! Great day to be a Buff 🦬 pic.twitter.com/6F0mM4mHVK — Coach Marion (@BrennanMarion4) January 13, 2026

The Buffaloes have also addressed the trenches, bringing in offensive linemen like Jayven Richardson, Leon Bell, Demetrius Hunter, Bo Hughley, and more. On the other side, Colorado has brought in a number of defensive linemen: Sedrick Smith, Vili Taufatofua, Tyler Moore, Toby Anene, Ezra Christensen, Dylan Manuel, and more.

If Marion's message is any indication, the Buffaloes have more work to do in the transfer portal. Players had to enter the portal by Friday, Jan. 16, but they can commit at any time, now.

Brennan Marion's Impact on Colorado

The Buffaloes have had success recruiting nearly every position out of the portal, but Colorado has added some instant impact players on offense. Not only does the hire of Marion likely excite college prospects, but Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis also flashed his potential in limited action during his true freshman season.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Scudero was one of the most productive wide receivers in college football in 2025, averaging the most receiving yards per game with 108.1. Meanwhile, Moore was one of the highest-rated transfer receivers available, per 247Sports' rankings.

The Buffs are also bringing in wide receivers Kam Perry and Ernest Campbell to give Lewis and Marion plenty of options alongside returning receiver Joseph Williams.

At running back, Colorado is adding former Sacramento State rushers Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith. Their connection with Marion during his time with the Hornets will likely allow both Henderson and Smith to see the field early in Boulder.

Excitement in Boulder, Colorado

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Utah Utes | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion isn't the new face that Colorado fans have become familiar with as the Buffaloes found a new athletic director in Fernando Lovo. Replacing outgoing athletic director Rick George, Lovo brings a level of excitement to Boulder. In his introductory press conference, he revealed his expectations for the entire athletic department as Sanders, Marion, and the rest of Colorado's football program looks to return to Big 12 contention.

"I believe this is a brand where we can win championships across the board, and I think it's become increasingly more challenging in this new age of college athletics to have success holistically across your department," Lovo said. "But I'm resolute in my belief and my desire to have championships across all our sports. I really am looking forward to getting to work on that and finding creative and innovative solutions to provide us with a competitive edge over our opponents."