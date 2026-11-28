The Colorado Buffaloes will learn a lot about their direction for 2027 after the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 28.

That includes if coach Deion Sanders stays, or if Boulder presents the newest Power Four head coaching opening.

There's conflicting reporting involving Sanders' CU future, though, in presenting these updates surrounding the Buffaloes before facing the UCF Knights.

Deion Sanders' Future in Colorado

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interesting discourse popping up on my feed this morning around Deion Sanders.



If tomorrow is indeed his last game, I have two competing thoughts that both seem true.



1. He was not good at doing the nuts and bolts stuff you must do to run a good program and it caught up with… — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 27, 2026

College football insider for Yahoo Sports Dan Wolken weighed in on the matter, posing the hypothetical of Saturdaying being Sanders' final game leading the Buffaloes.

Wolken believes Sanders "was not good at doing the nuts and bolts stuff you must do to run a good program and it caught up with him."

After all, Sanders drew clicks and attention for Colorado that's never been seen before in Boulder.

"I don’t think the Prime Experience would have been good for very many schools. His theory of the case for how he could run a program clearly didn’t work. I just think Colorado was uniquely hopeless and he gave them a jolt that will benefit the next coach," Wolken posted on social media.

However, the rumored top target for Colorado could be plucked elsewhere.

The Coach Jason Eck Dilemma

Oct 17, 2026; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck watches his team before they take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Mexico coach Jason Eck is labeled as the popular choice by multiple national analysts to replace Sanders if Colorado goes in a different direction. Eck knows Boulder well, as a past graduate asssistant in the 2002 and 2003 season.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

But Eck isn't just considered a contender for Colorado. His name is linked to a current opening in the Big Ten Conference at Maryland. Meanwhile, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is another facing an uncertain future despite leading the Badgers to a 7-4 record before their regular season finale against Minnesota. Eck is a former Badgers offensive lineman from 1995 to 1998 and a Wisconsin native, which presents why Eck is a popular choice amid Fickell's pending future.

Colorado, if it parts ways with Sanders and goes after the Lobos coach, will have to beat out more than two teams if the Buffaloes are serious about Eck. The coach does share New Mexico ties with Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo, who served as vice president/director of athletics before leaving for CU in Dec. 2025.

Situation Colorado Athletic Director Faces Here

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's where the conflict for parting ways with Sanders gets conflicting, which Tyler King of the Denver Gazette laid out.

Sanders still holds three years on his remaining contract that pays him $34 million. That includes a $25.5 million buyout. But that contract was worked by previous athletic director Rick George, who Lovo replaced. King says that Lovo and the school aren't able to pay Sanders a lump sum of the buyout money should he get fired, saying it "would be spread out over a period of time."

Lovo also runs the risk of blowing up a possible bowl contender for next season with the roster Sanders and his staff did construct. The running game rose as a strength and leading rusher JaQuail Smith, plus third-leading back Micah Welch, can return.

Even leading wide receiver Joseph Williams is eligible to come back for his senior season. Colorado's defense could also become boosted with linebacker Tyler Martinez returning, who's fighting for an extra eligibility year. Then there's Colorado 39th ranked recruiting class per On3/Rivals Industry Rankings coming in...which features four prospects ranked as a four-star.

Lovo may look at the above scenario and be convinced to hand Sanders one more season to work with this group. Yet this presents an even more crucial season five for Sanders.

Determining How Deion Sanders Stays

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One would think Colorado beating UCF can keep Sanders. Yet even that's not a sure bet amid these reports.

Sanders can gain help from current and former players who can convince Lovo to keep him. The incoming freshmen can come into play too. Members of the 2027 class have already launched a "Play for Prime" social media campaign which showed up before Colorado upset nationally-ranked Houston on Nov. 14.

But Colorado has Sanders' future hovering above Folsom Field before honoring its senior class against UCF.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news