Outside Noise Evolving Around Deion Sanders' Job Security With Colorado Buffaloes
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The Colorado Buffaloes will learn a lot about their direction for 2027 after the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 28.
That includes if coach Deion Sanders stays, or if Boulder presents the newest Power Four head coaching opening.
There's conflicting reporting involving Sanders' CU future, though, in presenting these updates surrounding the Buffaloes before facing the UCF Knights.
Deion Sanders' Future in Colorado
College football insider for Yahoo Sports Dan Wolken weighed in on the matter, posing the hypothetical of Saturdaying being Sanders' final game leading the Buffaloes.
Wolken believes Sanders "was not good at doing the nuts and bolts stuff you must do to run a good program and it caught up with him."
After all, Sanders drew clicks and attention for Colorado that's never been seen before in Boulder.
"I don’t think the Prime Experience would have been good for very many schools. His theory of the case for how he could run a program clearly didn’t work. I just think Colorado was uniquely hopeless and he gave them a jolt that will benefit the next coach," Wolken posted on social media.
However, the rumored top target for Colorado could be plucked elsewhere.
The Coach Jason Eck Dilemma
New Mexico coach Jason Eck is labeled as the popular choice by multiple national analysts to replace Sanders if Colorado goes in a different direction. Eck knows Boulder well, as a past graduate asssistant in the 2002 and 2003 season.
But Eck isn't just considered a contender for Colorado. His name is linked to a current opening in the Big Ten Conference at Maryland. Meanwhile, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is another facing an uncertain future despite leading the Badgers to a 7-4 record before their regular season finale against Minnesota. Eck is a former Badgers offensive lineman from 1995 to 1998 and a Wisconsin native, which presents why Eck is a popular choice amid Fickell's pending future.
Colorado, if it parts ways with Sanders and goes after the Lobos coach, will have to beat out more than two teams if the Buffaloes are serious about Eck. The coach does share New Mexico ties with Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo, who served as vice president/director of athletics before leaving for CU in Dec. 2025.
Situation Colorado Athletic Director Faces Here
Here's where the conflict for parting ways with Sanders gets conflicting, which Tyler King of the Denver Gazette laid out.
Sanders still holds three years on his remaining contract that pays him $34 million. That includes a $25.5 million buyout. But that contract was worked by previous athletic director Rick George, who Lovo replaced. King says that Lovo and the school aren't able to pay Sanders a lump sum of the buyout money should he get fired, saying it "would be spread out over a period of time."
Lovo also runs the risk of blowing up a possible bowl contender for next season with the roster Sanders and his staff did construct. The running game rose as a strength and leading rusher JaQuail Smith, plus third-leading back Micah Welch, can return.
Even leading wide receiver Joseph Williams is eligible to come back for his senior season. Colorado's defense could also become boosted with linebacker Tyler Martinez returning, who's fighting for an extra eligibility year. Then there's Colorado 39th ranked recruiting class per On3/Rivals Industry Rankings coming in...which features four prospects ranked as a four-star.
Lovo may look at the above scenario and be convinced to hand Sanders one more season to work with this group. Yet this presents an even more crucial season five for Sanders.
Determining How Deion Sanders Stays
One would think Colorado beating UCF can keep Sanders. Yet even that's not a sure bet amid these reports.
Sanders can gain help from current and former players who can convince Lovo to keep him. The incoming freshmen can come into play too. Members of the 2027 class have already launched a "Play for Prime" social media campaign which showed up before Colorado upset nationally-ranked Houston on Nov. 14.
But Colorado has Sanders' future hovering above Folsom Field before honoring its senior class against UCF.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna