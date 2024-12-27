Pat Shurmur says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will "dominate" in NFL
In a press conference leading up to the Alamo Bowl, Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur delivered glowing assessments of his two standout players – quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. The former NFL coach didn’t hold back in his praise, calling the duo future NFL stars.
“If you’re a team who needs a quarterback, you take Shedeur. If you are a team that doesn’t need one, you take Travis," Shurmur said. “I just think they’re going to dominate on the next level.”
Hunter capped off a historic season by winning the Heisman Trophy, a rare feat for a player who excelled on both sides of the ball. His offensive stats are eye-popping – 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns – while his defensive contributions include four interceptions and 11 pass break-ups. Hunter’s versatility is unmatched, logging 688 snaps on defense and 672 on offense. He is the only FBS player to record over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball, showcasing his rare talent.
Hunter led the Power 4 conferences in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranked second in receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,152). His defensive prowess was equally impressive, allowing just one touchdown all season while intercepting a pass every 10.3 targets, one of the best marks in the country. His unique ability to dominate games from multiple positions sets him apart as a generational talent.
Sanders, meanwhile, put together a record-breaking season at quarterback. Completing 74.2% of his passes for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns, he was named the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner and a finalist for multiple prestigious awards. Sanders leads the nation in completion percentage and ranks in the top five across major passing categories. His consistency is remarkable – he has thrown a touchdown in 48 consecutive games, the longest streak in NCAA Division I history.
Deion Sanders warns players about smoking at team hotel: 'Will be your last puff'
Sanders' efficiency and poise under pressure were critical to Colorado’s offensive success, accounting for over 82% of the team’s total offense. His name now sits atop over 90 school records, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in program history.
Deion Sanders sets the record straight on Travis Hunter's relationship saga
As the Buffaloes prepare for the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU on Saturday (7:30 p.m ET/TV: ABC), Shurmur’s praise highlights the bright NFL futures awaiting both Hunter and Sanders.