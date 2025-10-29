Buffs Beat

Pat Shurmur’s Seat Heating Up As Colorado Offense Falters

Colorado Buffaloes fans are calling for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s job after weeks of questionable play-calling. With Deion Sanders facing pressure to make changes, will Colorado finally shake things up on offense?

Ben Armendariz

Dec 15, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur coaches against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur coaches against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are searching for answers on offense—and fans believe they know where to start looking.

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a blowout loss to Utah, frustration surrounding offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has reached a boiling point in Boulder. From questionable play-calling to miscommunication on the sidelines, Buffs fans are demanding accountability as Colorado prepares for its Homecoming matchup against Arizona.

Confusing Play-Calling Leaves Buffs Fans Frustrated

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan cheers during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Colorado has shown flashes of brilliance, the Buffs haven’t found any rhythm on offense this season, and when something does finally click, it seems to vanish from the game plan.

Take the Wildcat formation with sophomore Drelon Miller against BYU—it sparked the offense, led to a touchdown, and kept the defense honest. Yet, after finding early success, Colorado abandoned it without explanation.

Or look at the screen game. Fans have criticized Shurmur’s over reliance on bubble screens all season, but against Utah's heavy rush, there were none to be found. The result? Zero rhythm, no adjustments, and a complete lack of creativity.

Shurmur’s play-calling has felt cautious and predictable throughout the season, failing to showcase the explosiveness that made Colorado’s offense so electric last season.

Sideline Video Adds Fuel to the Fire

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tensions rose even higher after a viral video showed backup quarterback Ryan Staub on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Utah game attempting to relay a play call while Shurmur appeared to stumble over the communication several times. The clip quickly spread across social media, where fans didn’t hold back.

One fan wrote, “How does he have a job? This is incredible. Jr. knows what he’s doing posting this. He wants him gone, too. Shurmur is tanking Prime’s success.”

Another posted, “It’s really Deion’s fault. Shedeur and Staub already admitted to calling their own plays. His recruiters only go after G5 and FCS guys, and his staff is full of people hired because of relationships, not results.”

If Sanders did decide to move on from Shurmur, it would mark his second change at the offensive coordinator position in as many seasons. Sean Lewis was stripped of play-calling duties during 2023, with Shurmur taking over. But last season, Shurmur had Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and proven weapons like Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester. This year, the offense looks lost without that same leadership and explosiveness.

Deion Sanders Responds to the Pressure

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, when “Coach Prime” was asked whether he would consider adjusting coaching duties after the team’s recent struggles, he made it clear that those types of evaluations already occur regularly within the program.

“We do that from game to game anyway,” Sanders said. “It’s not something that we don’t do—we just don’t tell you all the time. We’re always looking to improve in every area of getting the guys prepared. Not only that, but what’s being called from play to play, situation to situation. You probably don’t know this, but we have a run-game and pass-game coordinator on both sides of the ball, so that’s being challenged all the time. We just gotta get it right.”

Sanders’ answer struck a balance between defending his staff and acknowledging the issues at hand. It also hinted that adjustments may already be underway behind the scenes, even if they aren’t being made public.

Still, time is running out for Colorado to turn things around. The Buffs are 3–5 with four games left, and their offensive struggles are threatening to derail what many fans had hoped would be another promising season.

If Colorado wants to finish strong and keep its bowl hopes alive, something has to change—and soon. Whether that means tweaking responsibilities or making a bold staff move, all eyes will be on Sanders and Shurmur this Saturday at Folsom Field when Colorado plays host to the Arizona Wildcats.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

