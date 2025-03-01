Patriots' Mike Vrabel digs at Travis Hunter, gives him a two-way history lesson
Travis Hunter has cemented himself as one of the most unique and dynamic prospects in NFL Draft history.
The Colorado star achieved something never before seen at the collegiate level, excelling as both a wide receiver and a cornerback. His historic season earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver, the Chuck Bednarik Award as the country’s top defensive player, and the ultimate individual honor—the Heisman Trophy. Now, as he prepares for the NFL, all eyes are on how his next team will utilize his extraordinary skill set.
Hunter has made it clear that he wants to continue playing both ways at the professional level, something rarely seen in today’s NFL. While challenging, it isn’t entirely unprecedented.
During the NFL Scouting Combine, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reminded Hunter that he himself played both ways during his career, catching 12 touchdown passes as a linebacker-turned-tight end in goal-line situations. While Hunter’s ambitions are far more extensive, the anecdote underscores how rare and special his talent is.
Among the teams at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots have emerged as a potential landing spot for Hunter. Holding the No. 4 overall pick, New England faces a pivotal decision. While they don’t have a glaring need at cornerback, they are in desperate need of offensive firepower.
Some draft analysts and team evaluators have begun to view wide receiver as Hunter’s best long-term position, with Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry publicly stating that his team ranks Hunter as a receiver on their draft board.
Travis Hunter wants to be a better version of Deion Sanders in NFL career
Hunter’s offensive production at Colorado supports this argument. In 2024, he recorded 16 offensive touchdowns and led the FBS in receptions of 20-plus yards (21), making him one of college football’s most dangerous playmakers. While he has the potential to be an elite NFL cornerback, some executives believe his ability to create explosive plays on offense could provide even greater value in the pros.
The debate over Hunter’s future will continue in the months leading up to the draft. If quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go in the top three, New England could have the chance to select Hunter at No. 4. Whether they view him as a cornerback, wide receiver, or a rare two-way star, there’s no denying that Travis Hunter is one of the most fascinating prospects in recent NFL history.