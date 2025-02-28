Travis Hunter wants to be a better version of Deion Sanders in NFL career
Travis Hunter has never been one to shy away from big goals, and as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, he has set his sights on a historic career.
The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star, known for his rare ability to excel at both wide receiver and cornerback, isn't just aiming to be the No. 1 overall pick—he wants to surpass his legendary coach, Deion Sanders.
Hunter made his ambitions clear at the NFL Combine, stating to CBS Sports that he needs "three Super Bowl rings" and a Hall of Fame career to truly outdo Sanders. Given that Sanders won two Super Bowls, was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and earned six first-team All-Pro selections, Hunter has set a nearly impossible standard for himself. However, if anyone is capable of such a feat, it's Hunter.
Throughout his college career, Hunter has defied conventional wisdom, playing a staggering number of snaps on both offense and defense while earning accolades on both sides of the ball. His versatility, athleticism, and competitive drive make him one of the most unique prospects in recent memory. His crowning achievement was winning the Heisman Trophy, a rare honor for a player who played extensively on defense.
While surpassing Sanders may be a tall task, Hunter’s confidence and talent suggest that he could leave his own legendary mark on the game. However, Sanders might be the only player to play in a Super Bowl and World Series for years to come.
If Hunter continues his relentless pursuit of greatness, there’s no telling just how high he can climb in NFL history. That journey starts with the NFL Draft on April 24 in Green Bay.