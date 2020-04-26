BuffsCountry
BuffsCountry Podcast: Draft Talk

Chase Howell

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially over. As sad as that is because we don't have any idea when another legitimate sporting event, besides horse racing, will appear on our television screen.

It also means that we know where some forever CU Buffs will be playing their football for the foreseeable future. 

On part one of the BuffsCountry draft podcasts, we had our immediate reactions to Laviska Shenault being drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Davion Taylor to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Listen to that full podcast here. 

Then the boys regrouped, spent seven hours watching rounds 4-7 of the draft. And were ready to podcast again.

This one went a little off the rails but we reacted to Arlington Hambright being taken to Adam Chalifoux's Chicago Bears. And then we discussed Tony Brown, Steven Montez and Delrick Abrams Jr. signing undrafted free agent deals. 

The Washteven Montezkins vs. the Tony Browns. 

What do we think of the chances of those three making their respective 53-man rosters?

And then, of course, it would not be a BuffsCountry podcast without America's favorite segment, Clown College Scholarship Offer of the Week. 

The three nominees this week were Roger Goodell, Tad Boyle's beard and Kim Jong Un.

