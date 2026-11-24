With the Colorado Buffaloes’ loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, they were officially eliminated from bowl contention. While that was obviously disappointing to Buffs fans, there’s a silver lining within that defeat.

For a Buffaloes team with an unsure future, it has provided them the perfect opportunity to see what they have in some of their younger players. These three players should see a larger role against the Knights, if not get the start.

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Buffaloes no longer competing for a bowl game, there’s no reason to send Isaac Wilson out as the starter in this game, especially after Wilson’s three interceptions against Cincinnati. Sweetwyne has seen very limited action this year, but has shown flashes of brilliance in his small sample size.

Wilson still has a year of eligibility remaining as well, so Colorado wouldn’t want him hitting the portal, but missing out on the starting role for one game at the end of the season would hardly warrant that.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Sweetwyne, Colorado is bringing in a blue-chip (per Rivals and ESPN) quarterback next season in Andre Adams. Sweetwyne and Adams will be in a competition for the future of the program if Julian Lewis doesn’t return to the team, which it appears he won’t based on his continued absence from the team since his medical emergency.

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If the Buffaloes give Sweetwyne the start, they could get a full grasp of what he looks like in a full game of work, which will be valuable information when assessing next season’s quarterback battle.

Wide receiver Christian Ward

IMG Academy's Christian Ward (6) runs off the field during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Christian Ward came to Colorado as a consensus three-star recruit this past offseason, choosing the Buffaloes over the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, per On3. But he never saw the field for Colorado in 2026, and with no listed injury designation, it appears he’s just slid down the depth chart.

Although receiver is arguably Colorado’s deepest position, in a game against UCF that holds little meaning, there’s no better time to see what he’s got. Ward could be a major contributor out wide if he returns to Boulder for future seasons, and giving him considerable playing time in this game would not only help in convincing him to do so, but also give this coaching staff its first assessment of him in a true game setting.

Cornerback Mojo Williams Jr.

Mojo Williams Jr. had fans believing he could contribute this season after a tremendous spring camp that was capped off by a game-sealing interception in the Buffs’ spring game. However, he’s been scarcely involved this season, recording just one tackle in his freshman campaign.

Williams appeared in garbage time on defense against the Weber State Wildcats in Week 2 but has only really appeared on special teams in four games since. William’s talent stacked up well against his own teammates in the spring game; now it should be time to see how he stacks up against another Big 12 team amid a thin Colorado secondary.

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