Colorado Four-Star Recruit Andre Adams Erupts for Show-Stopping Play

Quarterback play is a 2026 flaw for the Colorado Buffaloes. That room's struggles came to light during the three-game slide and through coach Deion Sanders' blunt words following the 29-7 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

But Buffalo fans should feel good about this future quarterback outside of Isaac Wilson, Julian Lewis and the rest of the struggling room.

Colorado Commit Andre Adams Showed Clutch Side

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) celebrates after defeating FRA at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Class of 2027 quarterback commit Andre Adams rose as one of the early verbals for Sanders. He also verbally committed once offensive coordinator Brennan Marion settled into his new post.

Adams is displaying the traits that speak to him fitting Marion's "Go-Go" offense immediately as a true throwing and running threat behind center. But Colorado fans and the coaches will know that the star of Antioch High in Tennessee, Adams, can perform at a high level when the game is on the line.

Adams engineered the game-winning drive against Franklin Road Academy, even hitting his younger brother Aeden Adams for the final 15-yard touchdown strike to win 34-31 on Oct. 8.

But here's what made the drive possible: Adams got Antioch to convert two fourth-down conversions to score the final touchdown.

FINAL: @AHSBEARS_FB 34, @FRAPantherFB 31



Andre Adams (@Andre_Adams10) is HIM.



The Colorado commitment leads a game-winning drive, that included two, 4th-down conversions, to knock off FRA.



The winning score was a 15-yard strike to little brother Aaden Adams (@Aadenadams0). pic.twitter.com/qlxHDHkXTy — David Wilson (@davidmwilson14) October 9, 2026

Adams' final numbers also will turn heads among fans of the Buffaloes.

What Andre Adams Finished With in Comeback Victory

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) evades East Nashville's Jamarcus Scales (3) during the second quarter at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, Adams brings the traits that can ignite what Colorado's offense is looking for.

Adams became efficient in the aerial attack, hitting 392 passing yards and tossing three touchdowns, including the game-winner. He took off running too and hit 67 rushing yards, including scoring once.

But Adams turned to his legs with the game on the line, as preps reporter for The Tennessean, Jack Williams, captured Adams' mobility on display during this huge fourth down pickup, which also sees him violently dragging defenders with him:

.@Andre_Adams10 WOW. On 4th and 10, he DRAGS the FRA defense to get the first down. A 22 yard gain pic.twitter.com/Xlg3lzqRKD — Jack Williams (@jackgwilliams) October 9, 2026

Adams even converted that first down while facing fourth-and-10 and having two defenders latched onto him.

The 6-3, 185-pound signal caller entered the game with 14 touchdowns and just one interception in tow. He also had 487 rushing yards with two touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

Colorado Quarterbacks Under Heavy Scrutiny

Colorado and Marion have played three different quarterbacks already. None have shown the capability of igniting this offense on a consistent basis.

Lewis struggled in his live-action "Go-Go" debut against Georgia Tech. The Week 1 starter finally hit a groove during Colorado's last offensive drive, which culminated in hitting tight end Charlie Williams for the 20-yard go-ahead touchdown to eventually win 14-13. Lewis later surpassed 300 yards facing Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) challenger Weber State. But he struggled with taking care of the football or igniting the offense against Northwestern and Baylor.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson flashed his potential during the opening drive of the Texas Tech contest, leading the opening scoring drive. But he turned the ball over four times, including giving up a pick-six inside his own end zone. Wilson rose as the new criticized quarterback for Colorado after the game.

Now the Buffaloes and their fans will hope the quarterback play takes stronger leaps and bounds after the bye week. But No. 13 Utah and the Big 12's best scoring defense await.

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