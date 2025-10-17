Predicting The Winner Of Colorado's Final Five Regular Season Games
Reaching the needed six wins to qualify for a bowl game is still very much attainable for the Colorado Buffaloes.
With five regular season games remaining, the Buffs are 3-4 (1-3 Big 12) but have ample momentum after upsetting the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday. Colorado's defense has looked stronger in recent weeks, and quarterback Kaidon Salter is on the rise thanks to a strong showing before the bye week.
"We don't doubt ourselves," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said after beating Iowa State. "We may doubt our abilities at certain positions, but as a whole, we don't doubt what we have. We know what we have. That's why we're so frustrated at times, because we could do that. We should have been doing that the last four weeks. We should be sitting up here with a plethora of (wins). We should be sitting up here with a steering wheel in the driver's seat."
Below are our game-by-game predictions for Colorado's final five regular season matchups:
At Utah Utes
Prediction: Loss
Last year's 49-24 win over the Utes means absolutely nothing. At 5-1, Utah is a vastly improved team this season with quarterback Devon Dampier, running back Wayshawn Parker and defensive end John Henry Daley all shining in Salt Lake City.
Vs. Arizona Wildcats
Prediction: Win
Arizona is also an improved team, but this remains a game the Buffs should win at home if they can contain quarterback Noah Fifita. Still, the Wildcats won't go down easy, as displayed in last week's overtime loss to BYU.
At West Virginia Mountaineers
Prediction: Win
West Virginia should be Colorado's easiest Big 12 game despite this Nov. 8 matchup coming in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have lost all three of their conference games so far by multiple scores and things don't figure to improve anytime soon.
Vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Prediction: Loss
The Buffs may find some success offensively in this game, but Arizona State's offensive tandem of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and running back Raleek Brown proves scary. If Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston can formulate a plan to keep those two quiet, an upset is possible. If not, the defending Big 12 champs could roll in Boulder.
For now, the Sun Devils' offensive talent gives them the edge.
At Kansas State Wildcats
Prediction: Win
Heading into this season, Kansas State was picked to beat Colorado by most analysts. But inconsistent play from quarterback Avery Johnson and a few key injuries now have the Wildcats looking like the inferior team.
If Colorado enters this matchup with five wins, the Buffs should have more than enough motivation to beat the Wildcats in Manhattan and secure bowl eligibility.
All said, I'm picking the Buffs to finish the regular season at 6-6, giving Colorado back-to-back bowl bids for the first time since 2004-05. It's not the final record many expected, but a win in the bowl game would make for a much more enjoyable offseason.