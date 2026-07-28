Orioles vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Baltimore Orioles are just two games out of a wild card spot in the American League after Monday’s win over the Detroit Tigers, but they find themselves as underdogs on Tuesday night in Game 2.

Detroit is four games out of the final wild card spot in the American League, and it has dropped three games in a row to fall to seven games under .500 in 2026.

However, the Tigers are in a solid spot to bounce back on Tuesday with Troy Melton (1.95 ERA) on the mound against Baltimore’s Dean Kremer. This is just the seventh appearance in 2026 for Kremer, but he has a 5.06 ERA and a 4.67 expected ERA, allowing 10 home runs in his first six outings.

The Orioles are 3-3 with Kremer on the mound, but they’re facing an uphill battle against Melton, who has given up just 38 hits and 13 earned runs in 60.0 innings of work this season.

So, how should we bet on Tuesday’s matchup?

First, let’s examine the odds before diving into a player prop and game pick as these two AL teams fight for a playoff spot.

Orioles vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-154)

Tigers -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Orioles: +119

Tigers: -144

Total

9 (Over -120/Under +100)

Orioles vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Dean Kremer (1-3, 5.06 ERA)

Detroit: Troy Melton (5-1, 1.95 ERA)

Orioles vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Tigers.TV

Orioles record: 52-55

Tigers record: 50-57

Orioles vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Dillon Dingler to Hit a Home Run (+432)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Dingler is worth a look against Baltimore:

Detroit Tigers All-Star Dillon Dingler has been a home-run machine in the 2026 season, going deep 22 times in 98 games (92 starts).

Dingler has done the majority of his damage against right-handed pitching, posting a .286 batting average and .926 OPS while homering 18 times. The 27-year-old has been red hot as of late, homering three times over the last two weeks (10 starts) while posting a .378 batting average and 1.180 OPS.

Now, he takes on Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer, who has allowed 10 home runs in six appearances, posting a 5.06 ERA in the process. Kremer has only made one appearance where he didn’t allow a long ball in 2026.

Dingler is just 1-or-5 against Kremer in his career, but that one hit was a home run. The Tigers catcher is worth a look to keep his hot streak going on Tuesday.

Orioles vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

Melton has led the Tigers to an 8-2 record in his 10 appearances this season, and his advanced numbers are extremely strong.

The 25-year-old ranks in the 82nd percentile in expected ERA, the 78th percentile in expected batting average against and the 69th percentile in hard-hit percentage in 2026.

The Tigers have a worse offense than the O’s in 2026 (Baltimore is ninth in Weighted Runs Created Plus while Detroit is 18th), but I’m buying them at home where they are three games over .500.

Kremer has allowed three or more runs in four of his six outings in 2026 while Melton has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of his 10 appearances.

Even though the O’s took the series opener, I am going to back the better starter in Game 2.

Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-144 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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