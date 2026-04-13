4-Star Quarterback Recruit Andre Adams Revealing Commitment Between Colorado, Virginia Tech
Four-star quarterback recruit and Colorado Buffaloes target Andre Adams was originally scheduled to announce his commitment on April 11 before he revealed his plans to postpone his decision.
Most recently, Adams posted onto social media that he will be committing on Tuesday, April 14 at approximately 12 p.m. CT on Rivals' YouTube channel.
Colorado is competing with the Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, and Virginia Tech Hokies in the sweepstakes for Adams' commitment.
Adams visited Colorado coach Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and the rest of the Buffaloes' staff earlier in April, and the high-profile quarterback recruit was seemingly back in Boulder before Colorado's spring game.
Could Adams have teased his commitment to Colorado over the weekend?
Andre Adams Recruiting Profile
According to Rivals' rankings, Adams is the No. 12 quarterback recruit in the class of 2027. He is the No. 134 overall prospect regardless of position, and he is also the No. 6 recruit out of Tennessee in the same rankings.
Whichever school does land Adams will be getting an experienced quarterback, and one with an impressive amount of production at the high school level.
In 33 games, Adams has thrown for 7,541 passing yards and 71 touchdowns, both school records for Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee. He has also posted 2,316 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns in his career.
A true dual-threat quarterback with the speed and athleticism to make defenders miss, Adams also has no problem throwing on the run. Adams' highlight tape also demonstrates his ability to stand in the pocket and make throws, and he even has a few clips of him seemingly calling an audible at the line of scrimmage.
If he can continue developing both the physical and the mental aspects of the game, Adams figures to be one of the top quarterback prospects of his recruiting class.
Breaking Down Andre Adams' Finalists
Kentucky coach Will Stein and the Wildcats recently received a commitment from four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, potentially knocking Kentucky out of the race for Adams. However, the Wildcats could be looking to sign multiple quarterback recruits as Stein, the former Oregon offensive coordinator, gets his hands on the roster construction.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's new coach James Franklin could be looking to make a splash by landing a key quarterback commit in Adams. The Hokies did sign three-star quarterback Troy Huhn in the class of 2026, and the program also brought in multiple transfer quarterbacks in Ethan Grunkemeyer from Penn State and Bryce Baker from North Carolina.
Florida State is expected to start former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels, but the Seminoles' quarterback room is less clear for future seasons. As a result, could Adams be enticed at the opportunity to see the field early under Florida State coach Mike Norvell?
As for Colorado, the Buffaloes are expected to start redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, but Sanders and company have some options on the depth chart with transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson and freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.