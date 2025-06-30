Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Target 4-Star Jordan Clay Reveals Deion Sanders' Impact
The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of class of 2026 recruit, four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay. Clay sat down and talked about coach Deion Sanders and Colorado with 247Sports while he was at the Overtime OT7 this weekend.
Jordan Clay to Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime?
Jordan Clay visited the Colorado Buffaloes earlier this month. Clay has not yet committed to a school and has gone on numerous visits over the past few weeks. He spoke to Brandon Huffman, Andrew Ivins, and Tom Loy of 247Sports this weekend.
“There is a lot you can say about them. They have a little bit of everything,” Clay said.
Something that especially stands out to Clay when it comes to the Colorado football program is the amount of former NFL talent they have on their coaching staff. Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips each have experience in the NFL as either a player or a coach. Then of course, there is Deion Sanders, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and considered to be arguably the greatest defensive back of all time.
“Coach (Pat) Shurmur, he’s great. Then you have Coach (Jason) Phillips coming out of the receiver room, he has a lot of experience…Of course Deion (Sanders),” Clay said. “Being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four hall of famers, it’s crazy. If you want to be able to play at the next level will to be coached by the dudes done that at the highest level, and succeeded.”
The coaching staff Coach Prime has brought in is loaded, including Hall of Famers such as running backs coach Marshall Faulk and pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp. Clay also talked about the impact that Coach Sanders has:
“The impact he’s had on people…even what he did with Travis (Hunter). The impact he had on him had him go to Jackson State and follow him and trust the process,” Clay said. “Its a lifetime dream to have a dude like that…Call me and want me to come play at his university.”
Jordan Clay Player Profile
Jordan Clay is a 6-3, 200 pound wide receiver out of San Antonio, Texas. Clay is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports.
Clay finished his junior season in 2024 with 41 receptions for 900 yards and five touchdowns. After football season during the spring, Clay runs track and field. He posted a 110 meter hurdles time this past season of 14.25 seconds and qualified for the Texas 6A regionals.
Colorado has only received one four-star commitment in the class of 2026 in safety Preston Ashley. Will Clay be the second?