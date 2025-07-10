Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Pick Up Seventh 2026 Recruiting Class Commitment
Minus his signing, Carson Crawford's recruiting flip from the Texas State Bobcats to the Colorado Buffaloes is now official.
The class of 2026 linebacker from Carthage, Texas, announced his Colorado commitment on Thursday, about three weeks removed from backing out of his Texas State pledge. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound three-star prospect, Crawford becomes coach Deion Sanders' seventh 2026 commitment.
Crawford visited Boulder on June 20 and decommitted from Texas State only two days later, signaling a flip was coming. Other FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams that have expressed interest in Crawford include the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Houston Cougars, UNLV Rebels, San Diego State Aztecs and Arkansas State Red Wolves.
"First off, I want to thank to God for putting me in the position to be able to play this game at the next level," Crawford wrote on X. "Next, I want to thank my parents and my support system for always supporting me in every decision I have made. Next, I want to thank my coaches for helping me along this journey. With all this being said I will be committing to the University of Colorado."
Crawford put up some massive numbers during his junior season at Carthage High School last fall, finishing with 91 total tackles, 22 TFLs, nine sacks, two pass breakups, four forced fumbles and an interception. Fueled by Crawford's defensive excellence, Carthage took home the Texas 4A Division II state championship.
“I play angry... doing the job but also running through someone’s face," Crawford told DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter.
Crawford follows fellow three-star Colby Johnson as the second linebacker to join Colorado's 2026 recruiting class. "Coach Prime" also owns one tight end, one offensive tackle, two defensive backs and a defensive lineman.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Crawford is the No. 34 linebacker in his class and the No. 77 overall prospect from Texas.
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
"Coach Prime" has now picked up five commitments since June 24, and more are expected soon. Per 247Sports, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 93 nationally.
Ahead of the 2025 season, there are some question marks surrounding Colorado's linebacker room. Incoming transfers Martavius French (UTSA) and Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State) are both established playmakers at the college level, but Jeremiah Brown, TCU transfer Kylan Slater, incoming freshman Mantrez Walker and North Alabama transfer Shaun Meyers will be looking to prove themselves as projected backups.
Colorado opens its 2025 preseason training camp on July 28.