Cornerback Recruit Jymel Green Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado Buffaloes Offer

The college football recruiting game is all about connection building. The Colorado Buffaloes present that early advantage for one rising recruit they offered before May 2026 ended.

Class of 2029 cornerback Jymel Green landed an offer from the Buffaloes during the time Colorado delivered its May recruiting blitz. Green not only pulled back the curtain on his opportunity with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI, he revealed a 2027 commit he's connected to.

Who's Connected to Colorado 2029 Target

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green is one to watch out of Julius L. Chambers High in Charlotte, North Carolina. Coach Deion Sanders and the coaching staff are eyeing more talent in the Carolinas. They already landed prized four-star Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who hails from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

And that's the recruit Green is connected to.

"I haven’t got to see all of the 2027 recruits, but I know of a few, one of which is one of my friend Jaiden Kelly-Murray who just committed almost a week ago," Green said to Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

Green added how Kelly-Murray's brother is also close to him. But now Green unveiled that the incoming senior and the defender Green are indeed talking about Colorado.

The presence of the former South Carolina commit isn't the only major selling point for Green.

Jymel Green Reacts to Gaining Interest from Deion Sanders



Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and defensive back Kole Mathis (33) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Green sounded awe struck that a football legend like the Pro Football Hall of Famer Sanders would become interested in his game.

"It feels amazing to recognized by Deion. I feel like that’s one of the biggest accomplishment yet," Green said. "Even though I have a long way to go, I know he’ll be able to elevate my game with him being the greatest cornerback ever. Which we’ve seen with guys like Travis Hunter."

Sanders' coaching helped turn Hunter into the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and the league's No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick for 2025 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Green enters the field with a still growing 6-1, 160-pound frame. But he plays an aggressive sticky coverage against older wide receivers under the lights. He's skilled already at keeping his hips low and staying patient in coverage. Schools like Colorado clearly already love the reported 4.43 speed in his 40-yard dash.

Jymel Green Already a National Recruit

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado needs an eventual replacement for the last NFL cornerback it produced in DJ McKinney. Especially with incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve bringing in a pro-style scheme over to Boulder.

Green brings intrigue for down the road. He'll need to show he can deliver a high volume of turnovers down the road. But Green's already a wanted recruit armed with multiple offers.

He holds early opportunities from Florida State, Virginia Tech, SMU, Florida, plus Wake Forest. He'll win over Buffalo fans with these words, though.

"Colorado is definitely one of my top schools so far," Green said. "I love what they’re building over there in Boulder."

Green concludes he plans to check out a game inside Folsom Field during the season. Especially to build a deeper relationship with the Colorado coaches.

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