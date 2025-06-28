Elite Offensive Line Recruit Commits To Oklahoma Sooners Over Colorado, Alabama
Four-star offensive line recruit Deacon Schmitt committed to the Oklahoma Sooners over the Colorado Buffaloes and Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, June 28, and it appears as Schmitt is already getting in on the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas.
"Boomer Sooner. Horns down, baby. Let's go," said Schmitt after revealing his decision on Instagram live.
Schmitt's final three schools were Colorado, Alabama, and Oklahoma, but the talented recruit chose the the Sooners over the Crimson Tide and Buffaloes.
Schmitt is ranked as the No. 1 recruit from the state of Colorado, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders was unable to land Schmitt's commitment.
The Buffaloes have four commitments in the recruiting class of 2026, but there are currently no offensive line recruits committed to Colorado.
Under the leadership of "Coach Prime," Colorado has made the transfer portal a priority, especially when looking for offensive linemen. In 2025, the Buffaloes have a transfer portal class that includes former Maryland offensive tackle Andre Roye Jr., former Tennessee offensive tackle Larry Johnson III, former Northwestern offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace and more.
Still, the Buffaloes have recruited some of the top offensive line prospects from the high school ranks, landing former five-star prospect Jordan Seaton in the class of 2024.
According to the 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Schmitt is the No. 31 interior offensive lineman and the No. 371 player overall.
The Buffaloes have picked up one commitment in June, with four-star safety Preston Ashley committing on June 24. The Buffaloes class also includes commitments from three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr., and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.