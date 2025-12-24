Colorado Signee Preston Ashley Opens Up About Playing For Deion Sanders

There's reason to be excited about the Colorado Buffaloes' future in the secondary with four-star defensive back Preston Ashley now locked up.

One of the highest-ranked class of 2026 recruits in the state of Mississippi, Ashley enjoyed four impressive seasons at Brandon High School and is now preparing for the start of his college career in Boulder. But first, Ashley put on one final show for his home state earlier this month in the annual Mississippi vs. Alabama All-Star Game.

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Ashley's Mississippi team ultimately fell to rival Alabama, the recent Colorado signee was all smiles in a postgame interview with QB Country's Larry Rudolph. Ashley recapped his high school career and opened up about his future with Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

"My high school career was really good, getting to battle against good teams, getting to battle against good players," Ashley told Rudolph. "I'm just so excited to get to show that in front of Coach Prime and get to dominate in Boulder."

Alabama vs Mississippi All Star Game Postgame Interview:



Tristian Keys (Tennessee WR Signee) 🍊 “I can’t wait to get to work. Let’s go Rocky Top.” @Tkgot5



Preston Ashley (Colorado DB Signee) 🦬 “I can’t wait to get work with Coach Prime.” @AshleyBallers



Tylan Wilson (Texas… pic.twitter.com/FbcpAiTMiN — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) December 24, 2025

Ashley was interviewed alongside fellow Mississippi standouts Tristen Keys and Tylan Wilson, who are signed on with Tennessee and Texas A&M, respectively.

In four seasons at Bradon High School, Ashley recorded 203 total tackles, including eight for a loss, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions and two sacks. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back played in the state title game twice and was an Under Armour All-American.

Preston Ashley's Recruiting Profile

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

247Sports ranks the four-star Ashley as the No. 12 safety in his class and the No. 12 player from Mississippi. He picked up several other Power Four offers throughout his recruitment, including Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Florida.

Ashley will join a Colorado team that has so far lost six defensive backs to the transfer portal in Tawfiq Byard, John Slaughter, TJ Branch, Teon Parks, Terrance Love and Noah King. Depending on how Sanders attacks the transfer portal, the freshman Ashley could see considerable playing time next season.

"They see me coming in being that guy," Ashley told BuffStampede.com. "But I need to work my butt off to get where I need to be."

Complete Look At Colorado's 2026 Recruiting Class

Carthage's Carson Crawford signals first down during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class currently features 12 signees and one commit in Sacramento State flip Xavier McDonald.

Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia

Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California

Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia

Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington

Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia

Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana

Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Loveland, Colorado

Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas

Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida

Preston Ashley, Defensive Back — Brandon, Mississippi

Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back — Duncanville, Texas

Xavier McDonald, Wide Receiver (Commit)— Morton, Mississippi

With Ashley being the Buffs' second-highest rated signee, the class ranks No. 75 nationally and No. 12 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.