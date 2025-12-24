Colorado Signee Preston Ashley Opens Up About Playing For Deion Sanders
There's reason to be excited about the Colorado Buffaloes' future in the secondary with four-star defensive back Preston Ashley now locked up.
One of the highest-ranked class of 2026 recruits in the state of Mississippi, Ashley enjoyed four impressive seasons at Brandon High School and is now preparing for the start of his college career in Boulder. But first, Ashley put on one final show for his home state earlier this month in the annual Mississippi vs. Alabama All-Star Game.
While Ashley's Mississippi team ultimately fell to rival Alabama, the recent Colorado signee was all smiles in a postgame interview with QB Country's Larry Rudolph. Ashley recapped his high school career and opened up about his future with Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
"My high school career was really good, getting to battle against good teams, getting to battle against good players," Ashley told Rudolph. "I'm just so excited to get to show that in front of Coach Prime and get to dominate in Boulder."
Ashley was interviewed alongside fellow Mississippi standouts Tristen Keys and Tylan Wilson, who are signed on with Tennessee and Texas A&M, respectively.
In four seasons at Bradon High School, Ashley recorded 203 total tackles, including eight for a loss, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions and two sacks. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back played in the state title game twice and was an Under Armour All-American.
Preston Ashley's Recruiting Profile
247Sports ranks the four-star Ashley as the No. 12 safety in his class and the No. 12 player from Mississippi. He picked up several other Power Four offers throughout his recruitment, including Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Florida.
Ashley will join a Colorado team that has so far lost six defensive backs to the transfer portal in Tawfiq Byard, John Slaughter, TJ Branch, Teon Parks, Terrance Love and Noah King. Depending on how Sanders attacks the transfer portal, the freshman Ashley could see considerable playing time next season.
"They see me coming in being that guy," Ashley told BuffStampede.com. "But I need to work my butt off to get where I need to be."
Complete Look At Colorado's 2026 Recruiting Class
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class currently features 12 signees and one commit in Sacramento State flip Xavier McDonald.
- Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia
- Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California
- Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia
- Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington
- Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia
- Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana
- Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Loveland, Colorado
- Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas
- Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida
- Preston Ashley, Defensive Back — Brandon, Mississippi
- Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back — Duncanville, Texas
- Xavier McDonald, Wide Receiver (Commit)— Morton, Mississippi
With Ashley being the Buffs' second-highest rated signee, the class ranks No. 75 nationally and No. 12 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.
