Shedeur Sanders and Aaron Rodgers Have More In Common Than Expected

Through six NFL appearances, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has already faced two bona fide future Hall of Famers. He'll face a third this Sunday, one who has long been a fan of the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Browns with larger aspirations in mind, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't send a distinct message to Sanders. Ahead of their AFC North showdown, Rodgers discussed their shared background of quarterbacks who were chosen in NFL Drafts much lower than expected.

Aaron Rodgers Supports Shedeur Sanders

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walk off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“I followed Shedeur’s career. Any football fan who watched him go from Jackson to Boulder — and that being a former Pac-12 school — I was obviously pulling for him,” Rodgers told reporters. “It was a tough draft slide, much longer than mine was, but it seems like he’s been patient, worked on his craft, and he’s been playing pretty good.”

Pittsburgh's veteran signal caller, well on his way to wearing a gold jacket, was selected No. 24 overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 after a decorated career at Cal. Both he and Sanders were once projected top draft picks, and while Rodgers' wait ended on night one, the latter had to wait until the fifth round.

Somewhat similar to Sanders' situation, Rodgers spent most of his rookie season on the bench. However, Rodgers was learning the offense while watching legendary quarterback Brett Favre operate, and Sanders has since been thrust into action after Cleveland's quarterback situation has drastically changed compared to the beginning of the season.

Rodgers also riffed on Shedeur's father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, whose careers overlapped in 2005. Sanders was in the final year of a legendary career at cornerback while Rodgers was a rookie.

The 42-year-old Rodgers is now set to oppose both NFL father and son in his career. Pittsburgh (9-6) would clinch the AFC North and playoff berth with a win over Sanders' Browns (3-12) this Sunday.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12)’ surveys the field before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should be a learning experience for Sanders, having already played against superstar quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills). He's faced former No. 1 draft picks in Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) and Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), along with a Mr. Irrelevant in Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers).

Gaining insight from signal callers of many different stripes will do nothing but help Sanders adjust to the NFL mindset. His time with the Browns has been nothing short of noisy, but with wisdom from other perspectives, he can learn to navigate chaos.

Shedeur Sanders' Topsy-Turvy Rookie Year

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders has two games remaining after being named Cleveland's starter for the remainder of 2025. He'll face an inconsistent yet pedigree-packed Pittsburgh front this Sunday, then the Cincinnati Bengals to close his rookie year.

Sanders has completed 55.1 percent of his throws for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns thus far, though with six interceptions and 15 sacks taken. While he's shown promise in a shaky situation, several performances have left much to be desired.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The good, bad and ugly made appearances last Sunday against Buffalo. Sanders had career-highs in completion percentage (69) and rushing yards) while leading a touchdown drive that got the Browns rolling, but two interceptions cost them in a close game.

With one last home crowd ahead of him, Sanders must remain composed and avoid the giveaways that haven't hurt him much until recent pro appearances. He's shown flashes worthy of another look in Cleveland or elsewhere next season, but finishing strong is key in the cut-throat NFL landscape.