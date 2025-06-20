Shedeur Sanders Addresses Speeding Ticket At Cleveland Browns Celebrity Softball Game
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders—who starred for the Colorado Buffaloes—was one of many familiar faces at the second annual David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game, held at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Njoku, the Browns’ Pro Bowl tight end, captained Team Njoku against Team Haden, led by former NFL cornerback Joe Haden.
The event featured a star-studded lineup of professional athletes, influencers, and local celebrities.
WWE superstars Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano took the field, along with internet personalities like Granny Smith and Kenny Brooks.
Fellow Browns players in attendance alongside Sanders included wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, safety Grant Delpit, cornerback MJ Emerson, as well as other NFL standouts like New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson.
As expected, Sanders drew a strong crowd and plenty of cheers from fans—many eager to catch a glimpse of Cleveland’s high-profile rookie quarterback.
Before the game, chants rang out from young fans in the stands: “You’re the next [Tom] Brady!”
Another moment that quickly went viral showed a young fan shouting confidently from the bleachers: “You’re QB1! Nobody else but you! You’re the GOAT!”
Sanders smiled at the love. “I need him to be my motivator,” he joked. “I need to listen to him every day.”
The former Colorado standout also used the moment to acknowledge his recent speeding citations, doing so during a lighthearted portion of the livestream with Cleveland rapper Doe Boy.
“He’s just a regular kid; he didn’t do nothing wrong,” Doe Boy said, defending Sanders.
Sanders didn’t dodge the topic.
“I’ve made some wrong choices,” he admitted with a laugh. “I can own up to it. . . . I learn from them.”
Earlier this month, Sanders was ticketed twice for speeding in Ohio—once on June 6 and again on June 16, reportedly reaching 101 mph in a 60-mph zone.
However, Sanders seized this public opportunity to take responsibility for his decisions.
From there, it was all about fun—and when the chance arrived, Sanders delivered at the plate, too.
In his first at-bat, Sanders sent a fly ball into shallow left field that dropped for a hit, bringing in a run after MJ Emerson escaped a rundown at home plate.
Sanders advanced to second on the play, good for an RBI double on the unofficial stat sheet.
The moment offered a brief, entertaining glimpse of the two-sport athleticism he shares with his father: former Major League Baseball player, NFL Hall of Famer, and now Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
More than just a showcase of skills, Njoku’s charity event gave Sanders another opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates, connect with Browns fans, and continue settling into the Cleveland spotlight.
The former Colorado quarterback played in the spotlight throughout his entire college career, ultimately leading the Buffaloes to nine wins in 2024. Colorado won 10 games in 2016, but Sanders led the Buffaloes to one of their best seasons in recent memory.
While Sanders navigates a couple of early missteps off the field, it’s clear the rookie quarterback is still winning over Cleveland—building trust through play, personality, and presence.