Why Todd Monken's Interaction With Shedeur Sanders Should Excite Colorado Fans

When Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens were rumored to be interested in him. With the Browns hiring former Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken as Cleveland’s new coach, Monken reflected on that draft with the former Colorado Buffaloes star upon meeting the quarterback in Cleveland.

“It’s all worked out,” Monken said to Sanders in a video posted by the Browns. “You remember all that right?"

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The words "it all worked out" should stand out to Colorado fans. It implies the Browns' new coach still wants to work with Sanders, and he can continue to prove he deserves to be the franchise quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders' Surprising NFL Draft Fall

It has been almost a year since Sanders’ surprising fall in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, helping turn the program around. He came out of Colorado as a projected first-rounder before falling to the Browns in the fifth round.

In 2022, the Colorado Buffaloes finished with just one win, causing changes in the program. The team hired coach Deion Sanders, who brought his son in to be the Buffaloes’ quarterback.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders’ first start with the Buffaloes showed his potential, leading Colorado to a big road win against the TCU Horned Frogs. He had to play at a high level in a close, high-scoring game, racking up 510 yards and four passing touchdowns. That was just the first instance of what Sanders would do with the Buffaloes.

In 2023, the Buffaloes won just four games, but it was still a step forward from the previous season. The following year, Colorado’s first season in the Big 12, the program took a big step forward with Sanders still leading the offense.

Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, going 7-2 against the Big 12. Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He had a 74.0 completion percentage and threw just 10 interceptions. With his performance, he declared for the NFL Draft, and many believed he would be among the first quarterbacks taken off the board.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the draft process, Sanders was vocal about believing that the way he helped turn around Colorado, history would repeat itself at the NFL level.

“You don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It’s history. We’ve done it before; it’s always going to repeat itself,” Sanders said at the NFL Combine while speaking to the media.

Coming out of Colorado, there was a belief that the first two quarterbacks off the board would be Sanders and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. While Ward did go as the No. 1 overall pick, Sanders ended up being the sixth quarterback off the board.

Not only that, he was the second quarterback selected by the Browns, with the team taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders to Earn Another Chance to Start

Although Sanders had to work his way up the depth chart, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback made his first start with the Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 12. He led the Browns to a win, just as he did in his first start with the Buffaloes.

As a starting quarterback, Sanders led the Browns to a 3-4 record in the final weeks of the season. Sanders showed with Colorado how big a step he can take in his second season with the team.

When Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, he helped quarterback Lamar Jackson earn MVP in 2023. Monken reportedly had interest Sanders as a prospect, but in the end, it worked out as the two will work together on the Browns. Monken can be just the coach Sanders needs in the NFL to help the former Colorado quarterback reach his potential.

