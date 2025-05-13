Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Browns, Travis Hunter's Jaguars To Visit London In 2025 NFL Season

Former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will both visit London during their rookie seasons in the NFL this fall. Sanders' Cleveland Browns will challenge the Minnesota Vikings and Hunter's Jags will face the Los Angeles Rams.

Jack Carlough

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after completing a passing drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after completing a passing drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will each voyage across the pond to London during their upcoming rookie seasons in the NFL.

As announced Tuesday amid the NFL's schedule release week, Sanders' Cleveland Browns will face the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 5 while Hunter's Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Rams two weeks later on Oct. 19. Seven total games will be played outside the United States next season, with others held in Brazil (São Paulo), Ireland (Dublin), Germany (Berlin) and Spain (Madrid).

The Browns and Vikings will play at the 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking Cleveland's first international game since 2017 (London). Led by new coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars are set to battle the Rams inside the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches from the sideline during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Clev
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches from the sideline during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Hunter is expected to continue playing both wide receiver and cornerback next season, Sanders needs a strong summer and preseason to secure a role within the Browns' crowded quarterback room. This past weekend, Sanders and fellow NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel took part in the Browns' minicamp, but veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will soon enter the competition.

Sanders spoke on joining the Browns during an interview with Cleveland senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura.

"I feel like God won't put me in a situation I'm not ready for, and that's not ready for me," Sanders said. "So that's why I'm thankful for the city, embracing me how they have been. Being able to go and see the kids, just working out, they're running with me, clapping for me when I'm when I get done working out and stuff. It's real cool, it's real exciting. The city really embraced me a lot, and I'm just excited to be here."

MORE: Will Sheppard No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Failed NFL Physical

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Cleveland Browns' First Rookie Mini-Camp Practice

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads At Rookie Minicamp First Day

Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, played well during the Browns' rookie minicamp but must continue to impress coach Kevin Stefanski if he wants to earn a spot on Cleveland's 53-man roster.

During the Jaguars' rookie minicamp, Hunter worked primarily on the offensive side of the ball. He's expected to see more defensive reps when the Jaguars begin their OTAs.

"The organization expects a lot of out me," Hunter told reporters during minicamp. "They expect me to come out here and play right away so I'm going to do whatever it takes for me to get out there and play right away."

Along with traveling to London, Hunter will return to Colorado as the Jaguars are scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos. Other notable road games will come against the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

Sanders and the Browns are set to visit the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and others during the regular season. Cleveland is looking to bounce back from a three-win season in 2024.

The NFL's complete 2025 regular season schedule will be announced Wednesday.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football