Shedeur Sanders' Browns, Travis Hunter's Jaguars To Visit London In 2025 NFL Season
Former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will each voyage across the pond to London during their upcoming rookie seasons in the NFL.
As announced Tuesday amid the NFL's schedule release week, Sanders' Cleveland Browns will face the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 5 while Hunter's Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Rams two weeks later on Oct. 19. Seven total games will be played outside the United States next season, with others held in Brazil (São Paulo), Ireland (Dublin), Germany (Berlin) and Spain (Madrid).
The Browns and Vikings will play at the 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking Cleveland's first international game since 2017 (London). Led by new coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars are set to battle the Rams inside the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium.
While Hunter is expected to continue playing both wide receiver and cornerback next season, Sanders needs a strong summer and preseason to secure a role within the Browns' crowded quarterback room. This past weekend, Sanders and fellow NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel took part in the Browns' minicamp, but veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will soon enter the competition.
Sanders spoke on joining the Browns during an interview with Cleveland senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura.
"I feel like God won't put me in a situation I'm not ready for, and that's not ready for me," Sanders said. "So that's why I'm thankful for the city, embracing me how they have been. Being able to go and see the kids, just working out, they're running with me, clapping for me when I'm when I get done working out and stuff. It's real cool, it's real exciting. The city really embraced me a lot, and I'm just excited to be here."
Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, played well during the Browns' rookie minicamp but must continue to impress coach Kevin Stefanski if he wants to earn a spot on Cleveland's 53-man roster.
During the Jaguars' rookie minicamp, Hunter worked primarily on the offensive side of the ball. He's expected to see more defensive reps when the Jaguars begin their OTAs.
"The organization expects a lot of out me," Hunter told reporters during minicamp. "They expect me to come out here and play right away so I'm going to do whatever it takes for me to get out there and play right away."
Along with traveling to London, Hunter will return to Colorado as the Jaguars are scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos. Other notable road games will come against the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
Sanders and the Browns are set to visit the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and others during the regular season. Cleveland is looking to bounce back from a three-win season in 2024.
The NFL's complete 2025 regular season schedule will be announced Wednesday.