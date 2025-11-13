Shedeur Sanders Makes Choice That Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Might Not Love
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about his high standards on the football field or in his home. His message has always been simple: smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character.
That’s why when his son, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, appeared in a recent Well Off Media video showing off his first tattoo, fans quickly wondered how Coach Prime would react. The video, released earlier this week, showed Shedeur sitting in a studio chair as the artist inked his personal logo—a small dollar-sign design—on his left hand.
His older brother, Shilo Sanders, never misses a chance to have a little fun at his younger brother's expense. “If Dad ever ranks you higher than me in the rankings each month, buddy, that’ll be outrageous,” Shilo joked in the clip. “Dad’s gonna say, ‘Ain’t no quarterback of mine have no tattoos. That’s unprofessional. I did not raise you like that.’”
Coach Prime, known for his outspoken views on self-image and professionalism, has made his opinion clear before. Back in 2022, then at Jackson State, he told Shedeur during a conversation about tattoos, “Where you plan on going, some things you can’t take with you. It starts off small—then it spreads.”
So while the new ink might be small, it’s safe to say Coach Prime probably was shaking his head somewhere in Boulder when the clip went public.
Still Waiting for His Shot in Cleveland
Beyond the lighthearted family back-and-forth, Shedeur is navigating a tough reality of waiting for his turn in the NFL. The fifth-round pick out of Colorado has yet to take a regular-season snap for the Cleveland Browns, who sit at 2-7 heading into Week 11 against Baltimore.
Despite his obviously strong college career, including a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and an NCAA record for accuracy, Shedeur’s path in the NFL hasn’t been smooth. His draft slide was well-documented, with reports that his pre-draft interviews didn’t impress teams. For Shedeur, who is used to being the starting quarterback on every team he's played on, this waiting period has to be humbling.
Joe Theismann’s Bold Prediction
That patience, however, might be rewarded sooner rather than later. Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann recently predicted on PFSN that Sanders could see the field as soon as Week 13 when the Browns face the 49ers.
“I think they want to evaluate Dillon [Gabriel],” Theismann said. “It’s tough to evaluate somebody in six-to-eight weeks. I’m guessing if they continue to struggle, Shedeur will get on the field.”
Gabriel, the Browns’ third-round pick and current starter, has had mixed results. Through seven starts, he’s thrown for 869 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. His completion percentage has hovered around 58.6 percent, ranking him near the bottom of PFSN’s QB Impact metric.
While the Browns have made no official comments on any changes, the outside noise is building. Fans have been increasingly vocal online, calling for Shedeur to get a chance behind an offensive line that’s struggled to protect any passer.
The Balance of Family and Football
For all the spotlight that follows the Sanders family, faith still anchors them. Deion Sanders has spoken often about raising his children to walk with God through pressure and fame. Shedeur, in turn, has described football as both a calling and a responsibility that demands patience.
So while a simple hand tattoo is stirring laughs among Buffs fans, it also reveals that SHedeur is stepping into his own identity. For him, scrutiny has not stopped,so it’s a quiet step toward adulthood.
Coach Prime may not love every detail of how his boys express themselves. But as he’s often said, “I don’t like treating y’all like children. We’re trying to raise men.”
And that’s exactly what Shedeur seems to be doing as he waits for his opportunity, staying ready, and trying to honor both his father’s legacy and his personal path forward as an NFL quarterback.
What Comes Next
As Cleveland’s season drifts further from playoff contention, it feels inevitable that a change will come under center. When Shedeur Sanders finally gets his first snap, it’ll be another chapter in a long family story of perseverance and belief.
With a franchise that is clearly searching for any sort of hope, perhaps a bit of Colorado gold will shine in the upcoming Ohio winter sooner rather than later.