Shedeur Sanders Makes Choice That Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Might Not Love

Cleveland Browns rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a bold personal choice that Deion Sanders might not see as “professional.”

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about his high standards on the football field or in his home. His message has always been simple: smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character.

That’s why when his son, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, appeared in a recent Well Off Media video showing off his first tattoo, fans quickly wondered how Coach Prime would react. The video, released earlier this week, showed Shedeur sitting in a studio chair as the artist inked his personal logo—a small dollar-sign design—on his left hand.

His older brother, Shilo Sanders, never misses a chance to have a little fun at his younger brother's expense. “If Dad ever ranks you higher than me in the rankings each month, buddy, that’ll be outrageous,” Shilo joked in the clip. “Dad’s gonna say, ‘Ain’t no quarterback of mine have no tattoos. That’s unprofessional. I did not raise you like that.’”

Coach Prime, known for his outspoken views on self-image and professionalism, has made his opinion clear before. Back in 2022, then at Jackson State, he told Shedeur during a conversation about tattoos, “Where you plan on going, some things you can’t take with you. It starts off small—then it spreads.”

So while the new ink might be small, it’s safe to say Coach Prime probably was shaking his head somewhere in Boulder when the clip went public.

Still Waiting for His Shot in Cleveland

East Rutherford, New Jersey Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders New York Jets Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime
Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Beyond the lighthearted family back-and-forth, Shedeur is navigating a tough reality of waiting for his turn in the NFL. The fifth-round pick out of Colorado has yet to take a regular-season snap for the Cleveland Browns, who sit at 2-7 heading into Week 11 against Baltimore.

Despite his obviously strong college career, including a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and an NCAA record for accuracy, Shedeur’s path in the NFL hasn’t been smooth. His draft slide was well-documented, with reports that his pre-draft interviews didn’t impress teams. For Shedeur, who is used to being the starting quarterback on every team he's played on, this waiting period has to be humbling.

Joe Theismann’s Bold Prediction

Foxborough, Massachusetts Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders New England Patriots Gillette Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during warm up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

That patience, however, might be rewarded sooner rather than later. Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann recently predicted on PFSN that Sanders could see the field as soon as Week 13 when the Browns face the 49ers.

“I think they want to evaluate Dillon [Gabriel],” Theismann said. “It’s tough to evaluate somebody in six-to-eight weeks. I’m guessing if they continue to struggle, Shedeur will get on the field.”

Gabriel, the Browns’ third-round pick and current starter, has had mixed results. Through seven starts, he’s thrown for 869 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. His completion percentage has hovered around 58.6 percent, ranking him near the bottom of PFSN’s QB Impact metric.

While the Browns have made no official comments on any changes, the outside noise is building. Fans have been increasingly vocal online, calling for Shedeur to get a chance behind an offensive line that’s struggled to protect any passer.

The Balance of Family and Football

Morgantown, West Virginia Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders West Virginia Mountaineers Coach Prime Shedeur Sanders Cleveland
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

For all the spotlight that follows the Sanders family, faith still anchors them. Deion Sanders has spoken often about raising his children to walk with God through pressure and fame. Shedeur, in turn, has described football as both a calling and a responsibility  that demands patience.

So while a simple hand tattoo is stirring laughs among Buffs fans, it also reveals that SHedeur is stepping into his own identity. For him, scrutiny has not stopped,so it’s a quiet step toward adulthood.

Coach Prime may not love every detail of how his boys express themselves. But as he’s often said, “I don’t like treating y’all like children. We’re trying to raise men.”

And that’s exactly what Shedeur seems to be doing as he waits for his opportunity, staying ready, and trying to honor both his father’s legacy and his personal path forward as an NFL quarterback.

What Comes Next

Boulder, Colorado NFL Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Arizona Wildcats Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime Folsom Field Ray Lewis
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; NFL Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the game between the Arizona Wildcats against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As Cleveland’s season drifts further from playoff contention, it feels inevitable that a change will come under center. When Shedeur Sanders finally gets his first snap, it’ll be another chapter in a long family story of perseverance and belief.

With a franchise that is clearly searching for any sort of hope, perhaps a bit of Colorado gold will shine in the upcoming Ohio winter sooner rather than later.

JAMES CARNES

James Carnes is a reporter for the Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has written articles for FanSided, SB Nation and DNVR. He played football at Div. II CSU-Pueblo before transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership. While at CU, he was also a keynote speaker and published an autobiography Little Man, Big God. He was featured in the Boulder Daily Camera, CU Independent, Denver Post and The Mountain-Ear. Outside of sports, James is a musician and the lead vocalist and frontman of Christian metalcore band Finding Neverland. ​

