Browns vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Cleveland Browns head across the state to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their season finale.
Neither team has anything to play for in terms of playoffs, but the Browns will be looking to avenge a 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Bengals. That was the fourth straight win over Cleveland for Cincinnati, which hasn’t lost to the Browns since Sept. 10, 2023.
The Browns are coming off an important win over the Steelers to play spoiler, and the Bengals have won two straight blowouts over the Dolphins and Cardinals.
Who will come out on top on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 18.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns +7.5 (-112)
- Bengals -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Browns: +320
- Bengals: -410
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Browns vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns record: 4-12
- Browns record: 6-10
Browns vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- The Browns are 7-9 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 8-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-8 in the Browns' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-7 in the Bengals' games this season.
- The Browns are 1-7 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bengals are 4-4 against the spread at home this season.
Browns vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- David Njoku – questionable
- Sam Kamara – questionable
- Dillon Gabriel – questionable
- Myles Harden – questionable
- Teven Jenkins – questionable
- Harold Fannin Jr. – questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- Charlie Jones – questionable
- Josh Newton – questionable
- Joseph Ossai – questionable
- Cam Grandy – questionable
Browns vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
Myles Garret is just half a sack shy of tying Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the most sacks in a season with 22.5. He has 21.5 sacks through 15 games, but picked up just half a sack against the Bills and none last week against the Steelers.
The Bengals are averaging 2.1 sacks allowed per game, and the Cardinals had three sacks last week in Cincinnati.
Garrett started his season with two sacks against the Bengals, and is looking to bookend a record-breaking campaign with another sack or two in Cincinnati.
Browns vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
Joe Burrow has reminded everyone just how good he is in recent weeks. Sure, it was against the Dolphins and Cardinals, but putting up 45 and 37 points in back-to-back weeks is impressive no matter the opponent.
The Browns have been a pesky out at times this season, but most of those games were at home. They’ve covered the spread just once on the road, and that was a win in Las Vegas.
I’ll back Burrow and the Bengals to put up another win to end the season on a high note at home.
Pick: Bengals -7.5 (-108)
