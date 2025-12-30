Kevin Stefanski Addresses Future With the Browns Amid 4–12 Season
Kevin Stefanski has been the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for six years, including the nearly-concluded 2025 campaign. In that time, he has led the team to two winning seasons (2020, 2023) and has won two Coach of the Year awards. But there have also been four losing showings among those few bright spots, 2025 again included, wherein some fan-derided play-calling has contributed to the narrative that the former Vikings OC is currently coaching for his job.
On Monday, the coach commented on his murky future in Cleveland, though he did not expound too much on the situation.
"As you can imagine, my sole focus is on this game against Cincinnati," Stefanski told reporters, asked specifically if he hopes to remain with the Browns. "But I also would tell you I'm privileged to have this job."
The coach was also asked if there had been any indications from ownership on how it plans to handle things moving forward. He replied, "I understand the question, but I never get into those types of discussions," per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
The Browns first hired Stefanski ahead of the 2020 season. As of this writing, he boasts an overall regular-season record of 44–56 but has gone just 7–26 over the last two campaigns, in a tenure otherwise colored by extreme dysfunction at the quarterback position. Still, he signed an extension with the Browns in June 2024.
Over this past offseason, team owner Jimmy Haslam also said he wanted to give both Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry time to rebuild after the failure of the bombshell trade for Deshaun Watson, a comment that seemed to signal some patience for change. As things currently stand, the team has the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Given the flashes of strength the Browns have shown over the years, it's entirely possible that ownership chooses stability over upheaval and continues with Stefanski for at least another year, even though the team will finish dramatically below .500 in 2025. But this is the NFL, and coaches have been fired for far less. So we'll just have to see.