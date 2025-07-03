Cam Newton Relates To Shedeur Sanders: 'Some People May Not Like You'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was projected to be a first or second round pick but fell all the way to day three of the draft.
A lot of criticism has been given to not only Shedeur, but also his father and Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders.
Former NFL quarterback and 2015 MVP of the league Cam Newton weighed in on the Shedeur and Deion dynamic.
Cam Newton posted a video on his YouTube channel earlier this week. In a conversation with Wale, the topic of Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders was brought up. Newton gave his thoughts.
“I have the utmost respect for (Coach) Prime and the way the father has kind of engulfed his children in a way that we all as parents want to make sure that our children are protected and taken care of,” Newton said. “But there’s also certain things that when you put a microscope to. You’re playing quarterback, you’re going to the league…there’s certain things that you got to incorporate, too.”
Newton also went on to say that it’s possible that people just didn’t like Shedeur when all of the negative pre-draft reports came out about him. Newton even acknowledged that he can relate to some of things Shedeur has been going through.
“There’s so much relatability to what Shedeur went through that I can relate to as well. Some people may not like you,” Newton said. “You got to be fine with that."
Cam Newton played for the Auburn Tigers in 2010, winning the Heisman trophy and leading the Tigers to BCS National Championship. He then was selected No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and had a very successful NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. Newton was a three-time Pro Bowler, was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2011, NFL Offensive Player of the year in 2015, and also NFL Most Valuable Player of the Year in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.
Newton still is the NFL all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 75 for his career that stretched from 2011 through 2021. For his career, he threw for 32,382 passing yards and 194 touchdowns.
Shedeur Sanders Begins Rookie Campaign in Cleveland
Shedeur Sanders played the last two seasons in college at Colorado following his time at Jackson State. In 2024, Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders also set the FBS record for completion percentage at 71.8 percent for his Colorado career.
Now, Sanders is a member of a jam packed Cleveland Browns quarterback room with Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.