Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Reunite At Trading Card Signing
The Colorado Buffaloes’ dynamic duo is back—at least for a day.
Former Buffs quarterback turned Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, now Jacksonville Jaguars star, reunited this week at a Panini America autograph signing session, offering fans another off-field moment between the two players who took college football by storm over the past two seasons.
The reunion marked their first public appearance together since Colorado retired their jerseys at Folsom Field ahead of last month’s Black and Gold Spring Game.
The event, hosted by Panini as part of its exclusive memorabilia deals with both athletes, brought together two of the most marketable young names in sports. Sanders, now with the Browns, and Hunter, with the Jaguars, have continued building their personal brands while transitioning to the NFL.
Sanders, never one to shy away from the spotlight, went live on social media during the signing, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the session. In a clipped moment circulated online by fan account @SkoBuffsGoBuffs, Sanders grinned at the camera after chatting with Hunter and said, “We definitely the 12s right now.”
The comment was more than just friendly banter. While Hunter has long worn No. 12, Sanders recently switched from No. 2 to No. 12 after joining the Browns—a change that now links the two beyond their shared Buffaloes legacy.
Throughout college, Sanders and Hunter were one of the most electric quarterback-receiver duos in the country. Over two seasons at Colorado, they connected on 131 receptions for 1,632 yards and 14 touchdowns, creating highlight after highlight that fueled Colorado’s resurgence and captivated fans nationwide.
The reunion was more than a nostalgic throwback to their time together in Boulder. It was also a reminder of how their story continues to captivate fans. With millions of combined followers and a history of viral moments, Sanders and Hunter continue to stand out as exceptional athletes and savvy brand-builders.
Both Buffs signed exclusive deals with Panini America in April 2025, giving the trading card giant the rights to produce and distribute their autographs, rookie cards, and limited-edition collectibles. The agreement positions Panini at the center of the duo’s post-college brand-building as fan demand surges. Sanders had the highest rookie jersey sales after the the NFL Draft, while Hunter’s Heisman credentials and two-way play have already made him a fan favorite in Jacksonville.
Both Hunter and Sanders dominated headlines at their respective rookie minicamps.
Even off the field, the chemistry between Sanders and Hunter continues to resonate, and their bond remains a defining part of a Buffaloes era that helped bring pride back to Boulder. It’s an era of Colorado football anchored by bold personalities, viral moments, and a new wave of athlete-led branding.
For Sanders and Hunter, their college chapter together may be closed, but the story is far from over.