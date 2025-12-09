Shedeur Sanders Makes Colorado Buffaloes History Amid Breakthrough NFL Performance

He's here to stay.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders changed the narrative last Sunday with a performance that got the NFL world talking. The former Colorado Buffaloes star stamped his spot in the pros against the Tennessee Titans.

In front of his father and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and in only his third start, Shedeur Sanders' 364 passing yards set a new single-game record among former Buffaloes. He added four total touchdowns and nearly led a triumphant comeback before coach Kevin Stefanski's questionable two-point conversion play call cast defeat.

Shedeur Sanders' Historic Day

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It was by no means a perfect performance, as Sanders completed just 55 percent of his passes and threw a costly interception, but the promise was undeniable. He has made the best of a poor situation in Cleveland and made a variety of Herculean plays to bring the Browns back to life.

Among former Buffs, even quarterback Kordell Stewart's career high was just 333 yards. The Colorado legend started 87 games for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears over an 11-year NFL tenure, but even his best doesn't stack up to Sanders.

By no means does Colorado have a rich lineage under center, but Sanders has a chance to change that. It'd been 21 years since a Buff started at quarterback until the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner's debut.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While the story of Sanders may always be told with outside noise, his play may incrementally refocus attention onto the gridiron. His three passing touchdowns also tied Stewart for Colorado's program record.

Sanders also collected his first career rushing touchdown last Sunday while leading Cleveland amid a rough day on the ground. His improvisation was on full display and resulted in the second-highest scoring day of the Browns' season.

Additionally, Sanders became the first Browns quarterback in 2025 to throw for 300 or more yards. When quarterback Dillon Gabriel went down with a concussion, he seized the opportunity and rose from third-string to announced starter for the remainder of the season.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers

MORE: Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense

MORE: Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans

Where Shedeur Sanders Ranks Among NFL Buffs

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It took some time, but less than many expected for Sanders to succeed with Cleveland, considering the circumstances. He's now the best-performing Buff of what was a historic 2025 NFL draft class, as wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury.

Wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. have shown flashes but haven't yet carved out secure spots with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Defensive end BJ Green II also battled from undrafted to rostered with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has 10 tackles thus far.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks with coach Kevin Stefanski during a game against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To eclipse Stewart's reputation as the best former Buffs quarterback in NFL history, Sanders must keep the faith in Stefanski, for now. "Slash" made a Pro Bowl in 2001 and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1995, though he only threw seven passes. It was based on his ability to run, throw and catch simultaneously.

While he's no dual or triple threat, Sanders' accuracy and poise should continue to translate to success. The final four starts of his rookie year will come at the Chicago Bears, at home against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals.